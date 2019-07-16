Best Amazon Prime Day Twitch Deals in July 2019

Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, and there are tons of special discounts available for Twitch Prime members.

Currently, Twitch Prime subscribers can get two free FIFA 19 packs. Prime members can also unlock an exclusive Legend skin and weapon skin for Apex Legends. Other skins will be released later in the month as well as a few EA titles.

If you're looking to rock some Twitch gear everywhere you go, Prime members can save 30% off their Twitch Merch purchases using coupon code "PRIME2019" at checkout through July 16.

But that's not all Twitch is doing for Prime Day. Amazon just launched Twitch Sells Out — a 2-day shopping channel highlighting Amazon Prime Day's best gaming deals.

The channel is hosted by various Twitch celebrities including GoldGlove, VernNotice and Ezekiel. The stream is viewable by anyone, however, only Prime members (in the U.S.) will be able to purchase the deals. (Not a Prime member? sign up for your free 30-day trial here).

(Image credit: Prime Day Twitch (Credit: Amazon))

There will be two streams beginning on on July 15 and July 16 at 1pm ET. Each stream will last 12 hours. During the streams, Prime members will be able to purchase featured devices straight from the channel. Amazon also promises some unseen demos of the most anticipated game releases of the year.

Twitch is Amazon's game streaming site. Twitch Prime is free for Prime member subscribers. Amazon released multiple Twitch deals during last year's Prime Day. This year, we expect the e-tailer to double down on the number of Twitch deals, so if you're a gamer sans a Prime account, it might be worth signing up for that free trial after all.

Twitch streaming gear deals

If you're looking to upgrade your Twitch streaming setup, Amazon has a ton of streaming gear on sale for Prime Day. Elgato's full suite of products, including the HD60 S capture card ($119), Green Screen ($129) and Cam Link 4K ($99) are all available for solid discounts. And if you need a new microphone or webcam, you can score the HyperX Quadcast mic for $99 ($40 off) and the excellent Razer Kiyo webcam for $64 ($36 off).