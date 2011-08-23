Trending

Android Port for HP TouchPad Already Underway

The RootWiki-based collective is now porting Google's Android 3.x "Honeycomb" over to the TouchPad tablet.

Now that HP is liquidating its stock of TouchPad tablets with a "fire sale" which initially kicked off on Friday evening (instead of dumping them all in a landfill), what will consumers actually do with their new $100 tablet? The good news is that HP plans to continue support for both models, offering updates to the webOS system when needed.

But for those who don't want webOS on the device, there's even more good news: a port of Google 3.x "Honeycomb" is on the way. The project is in the good hands of the RootzWiki-based collective which aims to keep the project "as open as possible."

According to this post, the first step will be to build with Gingerbread following the Android Open Source Project. Once the team is able to boot the device using Gingerbread, they'll switch over to CyanogenMOD CM7 and continue on until a stable beta is reached. After that, they will continue to provide bug fixes for the Gingerbread build, but also begin working on a full Honeycomb port.

"If Ice Cream Sandwich (ICS) is released before or during our development of the Honeycomb port, we will stop and begin work on ICS," the Touchdriod team states. Thomas Sohmers, one of the developers behind the project, also adds that they plan to have "a screen based button system similar to Honeycomb within Gingerbread."

To keep uo with the porting progress, head here. The group is also accepting donations via PayPal just in case someone accidentally bricks their TouchPad tablet in the process or if one needs to be taken apart for any reason.

  • dalauder 23 August 2011 07:45
    Why didn't HP just keep their TouchPad and put Android on it sometime this fall? Then they could've sold them for $250 instead of $99. I don't really get some business decisions like this.
  • wintermint 23 August 2011 07:53
    They will have to hold on the touchpads and they don't have any experience with Android. They also want to release their own OS not use another.
  • shqtth 23 August 2011 08:00
    What happens if dumping touchpads was a way to get WebOS in peoples home? and having a port of Android for the touchpad would then be a big FU to HP.

    I would wait to see what happens before putting Android on the touchpad.
  • razor512 23 August 2011 08:04
    HP could have easily lowered the price then ported android over to the touchpad them self. Then simply release a tv ad stating something like

    HP touchpad, now with android and all existing customers will now have an option in the next update, to install either android or keep web OS, or dual boot both
  • dalauder 23 August 2011 08:31
  • ikyung 23 August 2011 08:35
    HP would have to buy the rights to use Android in their products. It's only 250,000 units anyways. Cut the losses and move on.
  • Pyree 23 August 2011 09:02
    So, Android tablet for $99? I want one.
  • kilo_17 23 August 2011 09:10
    Dang it I kinda wish I could get a TouchPad..
  • captaincharisma 23 August 2011 09:51
    damn now i wish i could have found one
  • 23 August 2011 10:42
    A few comments

    A) It's not 250,000 Touchpad's that are left, that was just the remaining inventory at Best Buy. The IT channel has thousands that haven't sold in major distributors and tier 1 and 2 retailers.

    B.) HP couldn't put Honeycomb on the Touchpad. When Google created Honeycomb they started making restrictions on the devices that could run it. Ex. To run Honeycomb the Tablet must at least be 10 inches, have a dual core processor and HAVE A FRONT FACING A REAR FACING CAMERA. The Touchpad only has front facing camera so it doesn't meat Google's standards and thus the transition could never be official.

    C.) Android 2.3 on a 10" tab is the most frustrating, glitchy POS on the planet. Certain apps don't resize, constant glitches, not smooth flowing, etc.

    D.) Who cares if HP continues to put out updates, the WebOS app store sucks and it's only going to get worse now that HP isn't behind it.


