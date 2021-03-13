GMC Hummer EV preview: The biggest, baddest EV yet

GMC Hummer EV Edition1: Specs Release date: Fall 2021

Price: $112,595

Power: 3 motors, AWD

Battery range: 350 miles

0 to 60 mph: 3.0 seconds

Smarts: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, and GM's Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving mode

The Hummer EV Edition1 is on the way, and it reinvents one of the most controversial vehicles over the last 25 years. Depending on your point of view, the original gas-powered Hummer was a symbol of largesse and excess, or a totally awesome Mad Max off-roader. GMC killed the internal combustion engine version back in 2010, but the Hummer has now been reborn.

The Hummer EV Edition1 will be the first model off the line this year. And it will come with all the bells and whistles GMC can muster. That includes a full-on, off-road package with skid plates and rock sliders to keep you from gouging the bottom of the truck — and its massive battery — plus washable underbody cameras.

The Hummer EV Edition1 also comes with adaptive air suspension, active safety features, and some impressive performance numbers. Is all of this worth over $112,000? Here’s everything you need to know about the next big thing in EVs.

Reservations are already all sold out for the top-of-the-line $112,595 Hummer EV Edition1. As of this writing, however, you can still reserve one of the subsequent models coming out for just $100. Next is the EV3X for just under $100,000. It's slated to come out in the fall of 2022, but it will only have a 300 mile range and about 800 hp. That will be followed by the EV2X for just under $90,000. It will only use 2 motors, have 625 hp, and a range of 300 miles. However, you'll have to be patient. The EV2X won't appear until 2023.

GMC Hummer EV: Design and colors

The pure electric pays homage to the original Hummer, albeit with more rounded body molding and LED headlamps — and just one color option: black and white. It's a four-door pickup so it should seat five adults relatively comfortably.

(Image credit: GMC)

The black-and-white interior looks comfortable and has some interesting design touches, such as a driver's footrest in the shape of Neil Armstrong's spacesuit boot. Why? Because apparently the designers considered the Hummer EV a moonshot, get it?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Those with heavy duty hauling needs should note that the Hummer EV's truck bed is a bit small at about 5 feet in length.

(Image credit: GMC)

A full-length pickup bed is usually about 6 and a half feet long, but you'll probably be able to get to a couple of e-bikes in the back of the EV Edition1.

(Image credit: GMC)

To help you do so, the Hummer includes a fold-down, multi-step tailgate that makes it a lot easier to get gear in and out of the rear.

(Image credit: GMC)

All this sits on wagon wheel-sized standard 35-inch tires should you want to haul stuff across the plains.

(Image credit: GMC)

And to give you that open country feeling, the Hummer EV's roof glass panels can be removed for open-air riding and then stashed in the front trunk or frunk. How cool is that?

(Image credit: GMC)

GMC Hummer EV: Self-driving features and interior

When you're on the highway, the new Hummer will include what is the closest tech you'll get to a self-driving vehicle today — GM's Super Cruise hands-off feature, the only automaker to offer such technology.

(Image credit: GMC)

You have to keep your eyes on the road with Super Cruise, but it works on over 200,000 miles of highways in the U.S. and Canada and can definitely reduce driver fatigue on long trips. (Tesla's Autopilot, in case you were wondering, is only supposed to be used with a least one hand resting on the wheel. The same goes for designs from the likes of Volvo and BMW.)

(Image credit: GMC)

To keep you informed of what's happening inside and out — and what's left of the truck's impressive 350-mile range — there's a 13.4-inch center touchscreen and a 12.3-inch gauge cluster.

(Image credit: GMC)

The vehicle delivers nearly endless details on the state of the suspension system, power train, and other parts of the pickup on the big screens. Should you want more, it also works with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

GMC Hummer EV: Range, performance and torque

The first version, the EV Edition1, will use three electric motors (one up front, two in the rear) that will generate 1,000 horsepower. It’s initially rated to deliver 11,500 lb-ft of torque but hasn’t talked about towing capacity. GMC is equipping the truck with a sports-car-like launch control mode that will catapult this beast from 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds. Compare that to the popular internal combustion engine Ford F150 that takes 6.2 seconds to get there.

(Image credit: GMC)

The automaker is also promising the huge Hummer will get a maximum range of 350 miles on a single charge. That's an impressive number considering the size of the vehicle. Even more impressive is the claim it will charge up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. However, that assumes you're using a super fast 800-volt charging station. We should note, however, that 350 kW charging stations are not available for the home and are very rare indeed on the road as of this writing. (For more on charging, see TK and TK.)

(Image credit: GMC)

One of the hallmarks of this Hummer is its off-roading capabilities. Toward that end, there's a terrain driving mode that raises the vehicle an additional 2 inches on top of its standard 10-inch clearance. You will also be able to put the truck into Extract (as in, get me out of here) mode, which will raise the body 6 inches. How high is that? GMC says it means you could drive through 2 feet of water, no problem.

(Image credit: GMC)

Among its myriad driving features, the Hummer EV Edition1 will also include a "crab walking" driving mode we can't wait to test out. It lets you drive the Hummer in a diagonal direction, thanks to torque vectoring and rear wheel steering. It's intended to get you out of (or into) tight spots. Look for this feature to come in handy when you're trying to squeeze this hulking vehicle into a tiny parking space.

GMC Hummer EV vs. Ford F150 vs. Rivian vs. Tesla Cybertruck

There are a raft of promised electric pickups coming, including a version of Ford's market-leading F150. But the two models that look most likely to compete head-to-head with the Hummer this year come from Amazon- and Ford-backed startup Rivian and Elon Musk's Tesla.

Rivian R1T pickup (Image credit: Rivian)

With a decidedly enviro ethos, Rivian's R1T pickup is aimed at campers and tree huggers. Its design is VW bug friendly, with lots of innovative storage touches. The company is promising several different models with ranges from 250 to 400 miles and a 0 to 60 time of 3 seconds. The R1T is smaller than a full-sized pickup, but the top model is expected to cost around $75,000, which sounds like a deal compared to the Hummer.

Rivian is also more focused on autonomous driving and promises level 3 self-driving at launch. The almost-cute pickup debut has been delayed several times but is now expected in the summer of 2021.

Tesla Cybertruck (Image credit: Tesla)

Compare that to the Tesla Cybertruck, which is a complete divergence from typical pickup designs. It is all angles and edges and is aimed at performance-minded, extreme sport-loving drivers. Toward that end. it promises to best the other pickups in acceleration by the slimmest of margins. The 3-motor version will do 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds versus 3.0 seconds. It also promises a longer 500-mile range.

The Cybertruck has a stainless steel, sledge-hammer defying shell and "armor glass" (which actually didn't hold up too well in an infamous demo ). The top model is expected late in 2021 and will cost $69,900 pitting it against the Rivian — but Tesla's future self-driving mode is another $10,000 (Rivian includes it as standard). Did we mention it looks, well, weird? So depending on your personal aesthetics, the Cybertruck is either the coolest or the ugliest thing you've ever seen.

GMC Hummer EV: Outlook

While other EV pickup trucks are still in the prototype stage, GMC's Hummer looks like the real deal. And the automaker is no startup. The company has proven technology on the road, from Super Cruise in Cadillacs to its heavy duty Sierra pickup trucks. It even has experience in the EV arena with the Chevy Bolt.

(Image credit: GMC)

While other companies are promising much less expensive electric pickups — both Tesla and Rivian models will be $30,000 less — we're willing to bet there are enough buyers with enough cash to keep the Hummer EV Edition1 sold out for some time to come.