Where to buy PS5 — stock coming in today

Figuring out where to buy PS5 has been tricky at best, as it remains sold out in the U.S. But now there's hope given that a few retailers are set to get some more stock in this week.

Walmart is the one to watch as it will have more PS5 stock in today, and we have the full details below. Just remember, you'll have to act fast, very fast.

Take a look at the links below to see which retailers are offering the PS5, as well as the latest updates on restocks. We'll also give you some expert tips for buying the PS5. May the odds be in your favor.

Walmart will have the PS5 in stock today at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m PT. We would bookmark the Walmart PS5 console page and the Walmart PS5 digital edition page and refresh frequently when the time comes.

In addition, there are some Twitter accounts that are worth following that could give you an edge. These include @PS5StockAlerts and and @Wario64.

We advise checking the following retailers regularly if you want to see which ones have the PS5 in stock.

Your next best chance to buy a PS5 should be coming up soon. Here are the key dates to watch:

Today: The PS5 is now on sale the U.K. So be sure to have your retailer of choice bookmarked. We already know that Amazon UK will begin offering stock at 12 p.m. GMT. However, stocks look to be in short supply.

November 25: Walmart will sell the PS5 as part of its Black Friday event, which starts on November 25 at 7 p.m. ET. The Xbox Series X will also be in stock that day. Stock will go quickly so we would act fast.

November 27: Various major retailers are expected to sell the PS5 on Black Friday proper. That includes GameStop, who will be doing a limited number of in-store sales. If you prefer to stay online-only, you can try your luck at Best Buy.

If you're struggling to find any PS5 stock anywhere, don't give up hope. Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment president, has said the company is working very hard to push out a whole lot more PS5 consoles before and after Christmas. So make sure to keep this page bookmarked and to check the retailer listings regularly.

PS5 at Walmart

Walmart had the PS5 at different points throughout launch day. But right now the retailer is indicating that the PS5 is out of stock. You can sign up for alerts, should stock become available.

Walmart will be selling the PS5 as part of its Black Friday deals event, which kicks off on November 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

PS5: $499 at Walmart

Walmart has started selling the PS5, complete with protection plans that start at $58 for 3 years of service.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Walmart

Walmart offers the PS5 Digital Edition with Walmart protection plans that start at $38 for 3 years.

PS5 at Amazon

Amazon has not indicated any PS5 restocking plans, nor has it stated it will be offering specific windows to let buyers lock orders in. This may be a more difficult retailer to crack, but it’s possible Amazon may have additional stock at some point.

PS5: $499 at Amazon

Amazon has started selling the base PS5, but stock has sold out at the time of writing.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Amazon

Amazon also sells the PS5 Digital Edition, but it has also sold out of this PS5 version.

PS5 at Best Buy

Best Buy's online store briefly released more PS5 stock, but it has once again sold out all of its PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition units. When units have appeared, there have been complaints about error messages appearing when you try to add a PS5 to your cart.

Best Buy will have new stock of the PS5 on Black Friday (November 27), so be sure to bookmark the retailer pages below for your best shot at getting one.

PS5: $499 at Best Buy

Best Buy has started selling the PS5, complete with optional 2 year accident protection and several cardmember financing options.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the PS5 Digital Edition, but it's also proving hard to find in stock.

PS5 at GameStop

GameStop is selling the PS5 but it's stock have been low from the beginning.

If you've missed out on the first wave of sales, you can always go to GameStop on Black Friday, when stores open at 7 a.m. ET, to try your luck. All stores are guaranteed to have at least two systems on hand.

PS5: $499 at GameStop

GameStop is offering the PS5, complete with product replacement options and payment plan options that start at $124.99. However, the product is currently listed as out of stock.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at GameStop

GameStop also has the PS5 Digital Edition, but we didn't see any available stock when we last checked.

PS5 at Target

When Target does have PS5 in stock, you can get one if you order online and pick up in-store. For those uncomfortable with braving the retail world, Walmart is the safer option, but you will have to wait for your console to ship to your home.

There is no current restock time available for Target, so your best bet is to keep checking.

PS5: $499 at Target

Target is selling the PS5, but like other retailers, stock has been going fast. The retailer also offers a 2 year protection plan starting at $63.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Target

Target has started offering the PS5 Digital Edition but it's been quickly going out of stock. Protection plans start at $47 for the discless console.

View Deal

PS5 at B&H

PS5: $499 at B&H

The standard PS5 is being sold at B&H Photo with a free expedited shipping option. The console is out of stock as of this writing, but you can sign up for notifications.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at B&H

The PS5 Digital Edition is being sold at B&H Photo with a free expedited shipping option. The console is out of stock as of this writing, but you can sign up for notifications.

View Deal

How to buy PS5: Essential tips

Get prepared: Make sure you have all the right payment card details and two-factor authentication available and to hand when you find a PS5 ready to buy. Units can go so fast that if you’re fiddling around trying to find your credit card you could miss your chance to secure a PS5 order.

Select a retailer: As you can see from our list above, there are plenty of retailers to choose from, which can actually make the whole process of buying a PS5 a bit complicated. We suggest you select a couple of major retailers like Walmart and Amazon, and keep an eye on their PS5 landing pages.

Sign up to stock alerts: Plenty of retailers offer to alert you to when they have PS5 stock in. We suggest you sign up to those services for the retailers that are offering them.

Find the right product page: It might sound obvious, but make sure you’re on the actual buying page for the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition. If you’re on a landing page, you might end up missing the moment new stock arrives.

Sign in to retailers: Make sure you sign in to any retailers you might already have an account with. This will make things a lot faster when buying a PS5 if you spot one on sale. And speed is of the essence today.

Keep refreshing and don't give up: It can be a little demoralizing trying to find PS5 stock when everywhere looks sold out. But regularly refresh product pages to see what pops up; you might get lucky. And also keep checking back here for any PS5 stock updates.

In addition to refreshing retailer websites, you can check a variety of online channels to see when units might have appeared. For those who utilize Twitter, @Wario64 is a great resource. This Twitter user likes to update users on the latest deals, restocks, and in-stock alerts just as soon as they happen.

You can also make it a habit of checking Slickdeals, the online collection of deals that run the gamut from household appliances to gaming consoles like the PS5. The website has a few specific forum threads for everything PS5 that users continue to update. If you follow the thread, head to the last page and keep refreshing to keep up with all the latest news.

It's also a good idea to check a few of the subscription-based wholesaler retailers like Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Costco. You do need a paid membership to shop at these retailers, but that means reduced competition to snag a unit there. You may need to pay extra for a bundle, but it's worth checking out these locations either way. Currently, there are no online listings for these retailers to check, but it may be worth heading to each brick-and-mortar store to try your luck at this point.

It's been a fairly difficult process during this console generation to lock in any sort of next-gen purchase. But as we near the holidays, it's highly likely there will be additional PS5s available for purchase at some point as Sony catches up with those looking to buy PS5s.