This 4-in-1 MagSafe wireless charger can juice your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods — and one more thing

MagSafe multi-device chargers are getting a bit more stylish. The latest option from Zens is a 4-in-1 Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger that forgoes the staid white color scheme of Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger for a black aluminum finish.

The main body of the charger looks a bit like an iPhone shell. It can charge up to four devices simultaneously, including an iPhone, AirPods and the Apple Watch. You can attach your iPhone 12 to the main arm, a magnetic MagSafe charger that works in both portrait and landscape orientations and charges at up to 15 watts.

If you plug in the USB-A Apple Watch puck, the charger can top up the wearable's battery while in sleep mode. There's also a 5W wireless charging pad, which you can use to juice up your AirPods or another Qi-compatible device. On top of that, you can connect a fourth device to a USB-A port on the side. The $149.99 charger , which was spotted by 9to5 Mac , comes with a 30W power adapter and a three-year warranty.

Zens' charger isn't the most efficient way to charge an iPhone 12, which supports fast charging with 20W or higher power adapters. Still, it's good to see third-party accessory makers releasing more MagSafe-compatible iPhone chargers, especially when they have a more attractive design than Apple's own offerings.

The charger could help keep your workspace tidy if you tend to charge several devices at the same time. If you keep it on your bedside table, you can use it to watch hands-free video on your iPhone before you go to sleep, and be rest assured that the battery will be fully charged by the time you wake up.