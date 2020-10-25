The best iPhone 12 accessories to buy now

The arrival of the iPhone 12 brings a number of new features, from 5G connectivity in each one of the four new phones to OLED panels beyond just the Pro models. But one of the more exciting additions to Apple’s phone lineup is support for MagSafe accessories.

Each of the four new iPhones — the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max — have MagSafe connectors on their backs to better line up with compatible wireless chargers. But MagSafe does more than ensure your phone and your charging pad are lineup properly: other accessories can take advantage of the feature too, attaching themselves to your iPhone.

As you might imagine, the introduction of MagSafe has opened the door to a number of interesting iPhone 12 accessories. But even there are also plenty of iPhone 12 add-ons that don’t use MagSafe and are still worthy of your consideration.

We’ve searched for the best iPhone 12 accessories to help you get more out of your new phone, from charging caes to detachable wallets. And if you’re looking for a case, we’ve also rounded up the best iPhone 12 cases and best iPhone 12 Pro cases , too.

Here are the candidates for the best iPhone 12 accessories that we’ve seen so far.

What are the best iPhone 12 accessories?

The best iPhone 12 accessory depends on what exactly you’re looking for. With the iPhone 12 models shipping without a charger in the box, adding one of your own seems like a must. The iPhones continue to support wireless charging, so grabbing a charging pad may be on your to-do list as well. And then there are other potential accessories like wallets, car mounts and multipurpose cases.

When it comes to keeping your iPhone powered up, the Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Pro Kit is a versatile way to charge not only your iPhone 12, but most all of your other iOS devices in one useful place, and thanks to MagSafe it's easier than ever.

A magnetic wallet like Apple's official iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is also a useful addition. This is a concept that's been used on a variety of phone cases over the years, adding a place for debit cards and licenses, but the iPhone 12's MagSafe makes it a simple option to attach to the back of your phone.

The best iPhone 12 accessories you can buy now

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple MagSafe Charger The best iPhone 12 accessory for wireless charging Accessory Type: Charger | MagSafe Compatible?: Yes | Special Features: Supports 15W charging, works with iPhone 8 or later View at Apple

No charger in your iPhone 12 box? No problem. Grab Apple’s $39 MagSafe Charger to keep your new iPhone powered up.

Place an iPhone 12 model on the MagSafe Charger, and it will snap to the back of your device, remaining there to charge up your phone to 100%. If you've ever used an Apple Watch, the method will feel similar, as the two chargers are nearly the same.

By using magnets, the MagSafe Charger ensures that you’re placing your phone in the right spot to get a speedy charge. The MagSafe Charger works with older iPhones that support wireless charging, too, though without the magnetic alignment feature.

(Image credit: Scosche)

2. Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Pro Kit Best multipurpose charging accessory Accessory Type: Charger | MagSafe Compatible?: No | Special Features: Charges Qi-compatible devices, 12W - 18W wired charging, expandable View at Apple

An Apple-exclusive charging system, the Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Pro Kit packs a variety of modules and cables to help you charge up your new iPhone 12 as well as other Apple devices you might have lying around. You can customize your own setup with a fast charging pad, USB-A to Lightning and USB-C to Lightning charge cables, a vertical charging stand, and a single AC cable to bring it all to life.

Just drop your iPhone 12 on the BaseLynx to chill with the rest of your devices. You can even add more modules as needed to the $199 base kit that includes a wireless charging pad, magnetic charging pad for your Apple Watch, vertical charging station and endcap charger.

(Image credit: Belkin)

3. Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Best-looking charging station Accessory Type: Charger | MagSafe Compatible?: Yes | Special Features: 15W wireless charging, supports iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods View at Belkin

Though there are large wireless charging devices, few look as good as the sleek Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. This aesthetically-pleasing station lets you juice up your devices in the blink of an eye, with the ability to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at once.

The stand delivers a wireless charge at up to 15W to your iPhone 12, and it uses MagSafe technology to secure your phone. The design of the stand makes it look as if your phone is simply floating in the air, but the magnets hold it in place, even if you shake the stand. Belkin’s 3-in-1 charger is perfect for your side table in the bedroom or anywhere you know you might drop your phone to charge it up.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe Cardholder Attachment Best iPhone 12 accessory for carrying cash Accessory Type: Wallet | MagSafe Compatible?: Yes | Special Features: Made out of leather View at Apple

If you wanted a way to carry around cash and credit cards with your phone, you’ve had to opt for a folio or wallet case. And while those options are still available, Apple’s iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe Cardholder Attachment meets that demand in another way.

Apple’s wallet isn’t a case at all. Rather, it’s an attachment that uses MagSafe to snap onto the back of your phone, even if you’re already using a clear of silicone case. The MagSafe feature in the iPhone 12 holds this wallet accessory in place, even if your phone’s getting jostled around in a pocket or purse. The iPhone Leather Wallet comes in four colors, including black, blue, brown and a golden California Poppy hue.

(Image credit: Native Union)

5. Native Union Dock Wireless Charger Leather Stand A good charging stand for all kinds of iPhones Accessory Type: Charger | MagSafe Compatible?: No | Special Features: 10W wireless charging, includes a USB-C to USB-A cable $69.99 View Deal at Amazon

Native Union’s Dock Wireless Charger Leather Stand is simple yet attractive charging stand is a Qi-certified option that should match just about any home decor. The $69 stand works with the iPhone 12 as well as older devices dating back to the iPhone 8, just in case not everyone in your house is upgrading their phone. (It supports other Qi-compatible devices, too, just in case people you live with prefer — gasp! — Android phones.)

Native Union’s stand works with just about any case, and its 10W charging speeds means your phone will charge up relatively quickly. Because your iPhone is standing up while charging, you can even make video calls and see other info on the display without having to jostle the phone. You’ve got a choice of six different styles and patterns, though the slate version looks particularly eye-catching.

(Image credit: Element)

6. Element Black Ops X3 Case An extreme iPhone 12 case Accessory Type: Case | MagSafe Compatible?: No | Special Features: Works with wireless charging, removable card magazine, kickstand View at Element Case

It’s safe to safe a $249 phone case is not for everyone. But you’ll know where the money went with the Black Ops X3, which is made out of some seriously high-end materials. The case offers MIL-SPEC armored protection for your iPhone 12 while looking positively awesome in sleek black.

Features include an integrated, removable card magazine for you to stuff your license, credit cards, or ID into as well as cash. A retractable kickstand lets you watch your favorite show at the best viewing angle and a sliding camera lens cover keeps the iPhone’s cameras protected.

(Image credit: Belkin)

7. Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe Best iPhone 12 accessory for cars Accessory Type: Automotive | MagSafe Compatible?: Yes | Special Features: Mounts on air vent, rotatable View at Belkin

Having an optimal hands-free setup in your car is a must if you need to glance at your iPhone when you hit the road. The Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro keeps your iPhone 12 in view when you need things like on-screen directions without allowing the device to get in your way.

MagSafe compatibility means the iPhone 12 stays securely connected to the mount, even if there are a few speed bumps on your route. The rotatable mount lets you view the screen in any orientation and cable management features keep any charing cords out of the way.

(Image credit: Ampere)

8. Ampere HyperCube Wireless Charging Station And Sleep Aid Best iPhone 12 accessory for a good night sleep Accessory Type: Charger | MagSafe Compatible?: No | Special Features: Includes alarm clock and wake up light View at Ampere

The Ampere HyperCube Wireless Charging Station and Sleep Aid pulls double duty. Not only is it capable of charging three Qi-compatible devices at once — includin g your iPhone 12 — it’s also a sleep aid and wake-up light to help ease you out of bed in the morning. A hinge design features a calming light for wake-up time, and there’s a built-in speaker for playing your favorite music.

Ampere’s charger includes three 10W fast charge wireless pads to power up more than just your phone overnight. When you're finished using the charger, it can be folded back into a small enough form factor to fit into a 5-inch travel case.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

9. Apple AirPods Best wireless headphones option Accessory Type: Headphones | MagSafe Compatible?: No | Special Features: 5 hours of battery life Low Stock $129 View Deal at Amazon

You probably don’t need us to tell you that Apple AirPods are a great accessory for any iPhone. But with the iPhone 12 not including any earbuds, wired or otherwise, this may be the time to take the AirPods plunge if you don’t have a good set of earbuds lying around.

The AirPods feature a lightweight, comfortable design and they pair up with your iPhone 12 with ease. Just like your new iPhone, you can charge the AirPods wirelessly. For advanced features like active noise cancelling and a semi-custom fit, you may want to spring for the AirPods Pro . But Apple’s basic wireless earbuds will satisfy many users and fill that earbud-shaped hole in your iPhone 12’s box.

What to look for in an iPhone accessory

Finding the best iPhone 12 accessory comes to identifying what feature you wanted addressed — whether it's charging the phone, mounting it in your car or getting compatible headphones.

If the wireless charging pad you're looking at supports the Qi standard, then it should work with an iPhone 12. (Whether it works with your iPhone 12 case or not varies from case to case.) MagSafe accessories will definitely work with iPhone 12 models. In some the case of wireless, they'll work with earlier iPhones, too, though you'll miss out on features that take advantage of the magnet attachments.