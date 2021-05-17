Target just announced huge change to Xbox Series X restocks — here's how

Target is reportedly changing the way it handles Xbox Series X restock. The retailer will allow customers to purchase the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S as soon as stores receives inventory, reports Xbox Twitter tracker Wario64.

Previously, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles have been available at Target in batches via sporadic restock events. The retailer would wait for all stores nationwide to receive stock and then offer them for sale. However, the latest change means consoles should be more readily available. Customers will need to finalize their transactions online since consoles will not be available for in-store purchase. (The change in Target's policy will only apply to Microsoft's consoles. PS5 restock will not be affected at this point).

Xbox Series X restock at Target (check stock)

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Target

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Target

The Xbox Series S is a less expensive and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. The Series S has a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and no disc drive. It has a max resolution of 1440p with 120 fps. View Deal

The rumor of Target's policy change comes from a note leaked to @Wario64. According to the leaked note, "Target employees have been notified that starting May 18th, Xbox Series S/X consoles can be purchased online for store pickup as inventory arrives."

The alleged note also highlights that Target will continue to keep Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5 consoles off the sales floor. Instead, Target will store them under camera surveillance in the stores' electronics stockrooms.

Bad news for PS5 fans though — those keen on getting their hands on the new PlayStation 5 will have to continue looking out for waves of stock becoming available through limited-time events on select dates.

How to buy Xbox Series X at Target

To ensure that you can get your hands on the Xbox Series X and Series S as soon as it's available, you'll need to set up a Target account. Make sure to input your address and payment details ahead of time so that they're pre-saved. This will allow you to checkout as quickly as you can and maximize your chances of getting a console.

At the moment, Target only offers the Xbox Series X/S consoles for contactless Drive Up or Order Pickup, so you'll have to visit your local store after you place your order online. Keep in mind that due to shortages, transactions are currently limited to one console per customer.