Sony’s New Wearable AC Unit Combats Heat From Inside Your T-Shirt

Sony claims that its new wearable AC unit — which is so small it hides completely inside your clothes — can lower your temperature by 13 degrees Celsius and runs for 24 hours on a single charge.

Its name is Reon Pocket, and we all need it right now.

The Reon Pocket is roughly the size of an iPhone SE or a very thin computer mouse. It is designed to be placed between your shoulder blades, just under your neck. For that you need a t-shirt with a small pocket, which you can get from Sony.

The Reon Pocket can generate both cold and heat using the Peltier effect — a phenomenon that occurs when you run an electrical current between two conductors, absorbing heat or generating it where the device touches the skin. The company claims it’s capable of lowering your body temperature sensation by 13 degrees Celsius. It can also increase the temperature by 8.3C.

MORE: Government Encryption Backdoors Still Impossible and Pointless, Experts Say

The device connects to your phone via Bluetooth, which allows you to use an app to increase or lower the temperature at will. Thanks to its strategic placement, the device is very efficient to quickly make you feel the temperature change. To charge it to full capacity you only need it to connect it through its USB-C port for a couple hours.

(Image credit: Sony)

The company is selling the device in three different packages starting at about $118 with one t-shirt. The other packages are the same but include three or five t-shirts.

Judging by its raging success, I’m pretty sure there will be gartments with such pockets from other companies soon: the Japanese company launched Reon Pocket through its crowdfunding site First Flight, where it was fully funded in a matter of days.

(Image credit: Sony)

Unfortunately, the Japanese company is not planning to release the device outside of its home country. Hopefully, the internet can make enough noise to make Sony reconsider it because we are bloody cooking here.