Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro just got three big upgrades to fight AirPods Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is receiving a new software update, one that promises to enhance the wireless earbuds’ active noise cancellation (ANC) feature as well as its Ambient sound mode and Voice Detect function.

It follows the first update from January, which added a new volume adjustment feature that lets you change the volume of each earbud independently. This latest update doesn’t add brand new functionality, but does improve performance in a couple of areas that our Galaxy Buds Pro review found lacking.

First is the improved ANC. This worked decently pre-update, but Samsung’s noise-cancelling simply wasn’t on the same level as that of the AirPods Pro or the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. We’ll need to test the Galaxy Buds Pro again to see the extent of any change, but boosting the earbuds’ ability to block out external noise is definitely a welcome move.

Likewise for the improved Voice Detect. This feature automatically reduces playback volume and activates Ambient mode when the microphones hear you speaking. It's supposed to make it easier to start conversations without taking the buds out, though prior to the update there was a lag of about 2-3 seconds after speaking before the changes took effect. Samsung said the update reduces this “switching time,” which should hopefully make the effect feel seamless.

The third and final change is listed as “improved Ambient sound function.” It’s not clear how exactly the Galaxy Buds Pro transparency mode is improved. In fairness, though, this was one feature that didn’t particularly need an upgrade: our reviewer Alex Bracetti found it already did a great job of amplifying external sounds when required.

Still, further enhancements wouldn’t go amiss, especially when it's free to anyone who already owns the Galaxy Buds Pro. Now if only Samsung would improve its 360 Audio surround sound mode so that it wouldn’t need an expensive Galaxy handheld to work.