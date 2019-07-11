Samsung's Galaxy A90 Could Be the First 5G Phone You Can Afford

Samsung is reportedly launching an affordable 5G phone in September or October: the Galaxy A90, a mid-range phone with a Snapdragon 855 processor. And it will be “one of the cheapest 5G mobile phones” according to Samsung rumormeister Ice Universe.

The famous and accurate leaker hasn’t disclosed the price of the A90, but knowing the price differential between the S and the A series, it will certainly be a lot cheaper than the Korean company’s only 5G model so far — the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. The latter goes for $1,300, depending on the carrier.

The galactic cat says that the A90 will not be available in other flavors but the 5G variant, though it will drop back to 4G in non-5G areas. It will allegedy feature a water drop design, a FHD+ screen and a hefty 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charge support.

The phone will also have a new design too, although it doesn’t sound as fancy the rumored A100, which is supposed to be the world’s first true zero-bezel phone.

Samsung Mobile’s CEO DJ Ko has claimed in the past that the company’s A series — like the quadcamera A9 phone — will get new technology as it comes out, serving both as a midrange line and a test bed for new stuff before they reach the top-of-the-line S series.