Amazon Prime Day 2021 — date and best early deals now

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here. Prime Day will occur on Monday, June 21 and last through Tuesday, June 22. It's the second time that Prime Day occurs outside of its usual July timeframe. However, Amazon is promising over 2 million Prime Day deals globally with discounts on everything from Fire TVs to Instant Pots.

Prime Day is a 2-day retail holiday with deals that are exclusive for Prime members only. In previous years, we've noticed that some of the best Prime Day deals tend to focus on Amazon hardware or services. That said, Prime Day is still an excellent opportunity to save on anything from kitchen appliances to workout apparel. So we're rounding up the best Prime Day UK deals you can get right now and during the Prime Day 48-hour marathon.

Deals you can shop ahead of Prime Day

What is Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day retail holiday with sales that are exclusive for Prime members. Prime Day originally started in July of 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon slashed the price of hundreds of items on its website. The event was a hit and since then Amazon Prime Day has grown into a massive retail holiday.

Today, Prime Day deals include discounts on everything from the Echo Dot to Nike sneakers. It's become a massive juggernaut for Amazon and we predict it'll be just as strong in 2021 as it has been in previous years.

Where will Prime Day be celebrated

The first Amazon Prime Day was celebrated in 9 countries including the UK, U.S., Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria. Amazon Prime Day has since expanded to other countries. Last year, Prime Day was held in 18 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, Austria, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Australia.

Tips for finding the best Prime Day deals

Price check everything: Our number one rule when shopping on Prime Day is to price check what you're about to buy. Price checking on Prime Day is quite easy. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper earlier in the year, you'll be able to see the price difference. There's even a Chrome extension called Camelizer, which you can install and click on anytime you want to look at the price history of a product.

Don't limit yourself to Amazon: That leads us to our second point: Prime Day is a faux retail holiday designed to promote Amazon devices and services. However, just like you wouldn't buy your entire wardrobe from one designer, you shouldn't do all of your Prime Day shopping at Amazon. Other retailers will have "Prime Day" sales of their own. And based on what we saw from these retailers last year, we expect them to once again offer very competitive sales throughout the duration of Prime Day. Bottom line: Amazon doesn't always offer the best prices.

Take advantage of free credits: Amazon really wants you to spend money on Prime Day. However, if there aren't any items you want to buy or if you're just really trying to stick to your budget, there are some pretty amazing Prime Day deals you can get right now. We like these deals because after spending £10, you'll get a £10 Amazon credit in exchange.

Avoid buying junk: The pandemic completely changed how we shop. Clorox Wipes, for instance, were more popular than swimsuits last summer. Meanwhile, Lysol Spray is still high in demand and sells out fast. That means Amazon and a lot of its 3rd party sellers are sitting on a stockpile of unsold items. As a result, this Prime Day you can expect to see a fire sale on a range of off-season items and apparel. Sure, prices will be low, but if you survived the past few months without it, chances are you don't really need it.

Watch out for fake reviews: In addition to fake deals, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although Amazon has removed many bogus reviews from its website, there are so many that it's become near-impossible for Amazon to keep up. That's why we're fans of Fakespot. The site's engine can analyze the quality of reviews on any Amazon page and churn out a letter grade indicating whether the product has mostly fake or real reviews. ReviewMeta is a similar site that looks for suspicious terminology or repeated phrases in reviews before offering a failing or passing grade.