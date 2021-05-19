Newer Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 Ti cards will be worse for crypto mining

PC gamers are running out of hair to pull when desperately searching for Rwhere to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. It seems that supply is so limited that U.S. customers have a shot once every two weeks when Best Buy does a big drop. It doesn't help that the supply situation has not only become more constrained due to scalpers, using bots to buy up as much inventory as possible, but also by crypto miners.

Well, Nvidia has announced that it will be adding limiters to the GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards that will make crypto mining more difficult. Nvidia did add a mining limiter to the RTX 3060, although miners were able to find an easy workaround.

This new hash limiter does not affect cards out on the market right now. These new hash-limited cards will begin shipping in late May.

"Because these GPUs originally launched with a full hash rate, we want to ensure that customers know exactly what they’re getting when they buy GeForce products," said Nvidia's global head of GeForce Marketing Matt Wuebbling. "To help with this, our GeForce partners are labeling the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti cards with a 'Lite Hash Rate,' or 'LHR,' identifier. The identifier will be in retail product listings and on the box."

It should be noted that Nvidia made no mention of the doubly expensive RTX 3090. It seems that the $1,500 card will not have limiters, which is probably a good thing considering the card costs so darn much. It's likely that Nvidia would have met backlash from enthusiast miners not wanting any restrictions on their expensive purchase. It's likely that the rumored upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will also have LHR enabled, though.

With the surge in Bitcoin and Ethereum value during the Covid-19 pandemic, Nvidia's latest graphics cards have become the model tool for mining cryptocurrency. It's not just professional miners either. Even average consumers that do get their hands on a card figure that if they use their new GPUs to mine, they can recoup the cost within a few months, depending on how much they spend.

Nvidia does offer Crypto Mining Processors (CMP) which are ideal for mining. Unfortunately, these cards do not push graphics.

The ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to make the RTX 3080 stock disaster an ever lingering nightmare for gamers. It's not just computer hardware that's being affected by manufacturing woes in Korea, Taiwan and China, but also everything from iPads to cars.

According to Taiwanese chip maker TSMC CEO Dr. C.C. Wei, chip manufacturing isn't likely to catch up with demand until at least sometime well into 2022 or even 2023. TSMC is working on creating new manufacturing facilities, and Taiwan is doing everything it can, including diverting water away from farmers, just so that silicone can be produced.