Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti leaks again — could arrive within days

MSI may have leaked the imminent arrival of the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti — Nvidia's latest 3000 series GPU. The MSI website listed the new card in its list of products, sandwiched as you'd expect between the RTX 3090 and the RTX 3080.

Videocardz spotted the online snafu a bit earlier today, and posted a screenshot as evidence the new card is incoming, and potentially sooner than we expected. The listing has been removed from the site now, but the damage is done, the cat is out of the bag and we're excited about another new GPU we won't be able to buy.

This isn't the first time that MSI has been implicated in a leak. Just last week a photo was posted to Reddit that showed off the Geforce RTX 3080i Suprim X GPU from a retail outlet in Dubai. According to the poster, the card was listed for around $3,500, a frankly shocking sum of money.

The MSRP of the card should be considerably lower, sitting between the RTX 3090 at $1,499 and the $699 RTX 3080. Mind you those prices are an absolute fantasy anyway, given the total lack of stock. Previous leaks have suggested that the RTX 3080 Ti could cost around $999 at launch.

The 3080 Ti is rumored to have 80 GPU clusters, 10,240 Cuda cores with 80 raytracing cores and 320 Tensor cores. If those rumors are right, the base clock and boost clock of the RTX 3080 Ti will be lower than the RTX 3080, at 1365 MHz and 1665 MHz, compared to the 1440 MHz and 1710 MHz boost on the RTX 3080. It will however boast 12 GB of RAM and a 384-bit bus.

It's also anticipated that an RTX 3070 Ti will emerge around the same time. The cards should both appear in the first two weeks of June in announcements from Nvidia in late May. We're also expecting the new Ti cards to come with baked in cryptocurrency mining limits as well, which is designed to deter people from buying them to make Ethereum.