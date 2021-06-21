Prime Day 2021 live blog: Lightning deals and best sales now

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) A great smart watch for anyone looking to get healthier, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has dropped to $151 for Prime Day, which is $98 off. This smartwatch offers built-in pace coaching, heart rate monitoring, a sleep tracker and a long-lasting battery.

(Image credit: Future) One of the best Android phones ever just hit a super low price. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is $899 on Amazon right now, which is $300 off. You'll save 25% on this killer camera phone, which offers a very powerful Space Zoom, long battery life and an amazing 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED display. Plus, it works with the S Pen.

(Image credit: Anker) The Anker Wireless Charger is just $15.19 right now in this Prime Day Lightning Deal, which is 25% claimed. You'll save 20% on this stand, which works with iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and other iPhones, as well as Samsung Galaxy phones back to the Galaxy S7.

(Image credit: Furbo) Now that we're all leaving the house more, it's nice to be able to check in on Fido and supply a treat now and then. The Furbo Dog Camera is just $118 for Prime Day, which is $51 off. This gadget includes a 1080p full HD camera for monitoring your pet, two-way audio and the ability to toss a treat remotely via an app.

(Image credit: Sony) It's pretty rare to see big discounts on OLED TVs, but we have good news. The 55-inch Sony A8H OLED TV is currently $701 off at Amazon, which is a very impressive 37% off. You get pristine image quality, Android TV with Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2 support in a sleek design.

(Image credit: Crest) Now that people can see our faces again, it's time to whiten those teeth. The Crest 3D White Professional Whitestrips is now only $27.96 or 44% off for Prime Day. You get 20 included treatments, plus 2 treatments of 1-hour express Whitestrips.

(Image credit: Eureka) Now here's a vacuum that won't weigh you down. The Eureka NEU182B PowerSpeed is only $57 in a deal that's 35% claimed right now. This sale takes 28% off for Prime Day. The vacuum weighs only 10 pounds and is designed to work well on hard floors and carpets. It also comes with multiple accessories, including a crevice tool, dustiing brush and upholstery tool.

(Image credit: Under Armour ) Get the family activewear for the summer that doesn't break the bank. Right now Amazon is taking up to 30% off Under Armour for the whole family. You can pick up a quality Men Tech 2.0 T-Shirt for $16, sandals for $22, socks for $13 and more.

(Image credit: Embark ) If you want to know the exact makeup of your dog, stop guessing and try the Embark Dog DNA Test, which is $99 and $30 off. This kit screens for over 350 dog breeds, and Embark claims that it can detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total make. All it takes is a simple swab.

(Image credit: Amazon) Alexa, what's the best Echo deal on Prime Day? This is it right here, as the Echo Dot 4th gen is just $24.99, which is 50% off for a limited time. The newest Echo offers improved sound and comes in three colors.

(Image credit: Amazon) I think it's safe to say this deal is a slam dunk, but we'd hurry. The Silverback In-Ground Basketball hoop is now just $479 and 70% claimed. The usual price is $799, so you're saving 40%. This 54-inch hoop is great for kids and adults alike.

(Image credit: Skagen) Save big on this Lightning deal right now before it's gone. The Skagen Women's RIIS quartz analog stainless steel watch is just $95 and 26% claimed You'll save 70% on this timepiece, which sports a minimalist design with three-hand display. The watch is both splash and dusty resistant.

(Image credit: TCL) A big-screen TV for a low price. That's exactly what you'll get from the 50-inch TCL 4-Series at just $299, which is $150 off the usual $449. This smart TV uses the Android TV OS, and it has Google Assistant built in for finding things to watch using just your voice. Other highlights include HDR support, support for all the major streaming apps and built-in Chromecast functionality.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Thanks to Amazon you can find Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on sale for $14. That's down from $60 for one of the best Nintendo Switch games you can buy right now.

(Image credit: Amazon) Here's a deal that sucks in a good way: MOOSOO Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for $129.99 on Amazon. You can hoover up $60 in savings right now.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) Want a killer gaming laptop but don't want to make your bank account weep? Then the Razer Blade 15 is on sale for $1,482 at Amazon. That's $220 off. It comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 15.6-inch 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

(Image credit: LG) You've been good this past year, right? So why not treat yourself and your family to the LG C1 OLED TV, which is $303 off right now on Amazon. This set delivers a pristine 55-inch picture with perfect blacks and ultra-wide viewing angles, plus a billion rich colors. Throw in a Game Optimizer, Alexa and Google Assistant and Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and you have a winner.

(Image credit: Ultrean) The Ultrean Air Fryer is just $63.99 right now, and it's 84% claimed as a Lightning Deal. Currently 20% off, this thing has everything you need to cook fries and other foods on the healthier side. It comes with a touchscreen and 10 presets. We also like the sleek design, which is available in four colors.

(Image credit: Anker) HOT: Keep your devices charged on the go with this Lightning Deal on the Anker PowerCore Portable Charger, which is just $33.59 and already 92% claimed. You'll save 22%. It packs a whopping 20,000 mAh of capacity, which is enough to charge the iPhone or Galaxy phone 5 times. And there's plenty of USB ports on board.

(Image credit: Insignia) One of the best things about Prime Day deals is TV sales, and right now you can scoop up a 55-inch Insignia 4K Smart Fire TV for just $349 on Amazon. That's 30% off the normal $499 price. If you want a smaller screen, say for a bedroom, the 32-inch Insignia Smart Fire TV is just $119 or 40% off.

(Image credit: WD) It's game on for those looking to add more storage to their consoles. The WD_Black 5TB drive is $91.19 at Amazon, which is $58 off. That adds up to savings of 38% for this game drive, which works with PlayStation, Xbox and PCs. With speeds up to 140MB/s and a 3-year warranty, you can't lose.

(Image credit: Fitbit) Those looking to get in shape or stay in shape will want to snatch up the Fitbit Inspire 2 for just $56.99 at Amazon. You'll get 43% off this fitness tracker, which can track your steps, distance, hart rate and more. Plus, the Inspire 2 is rated for 10 hours of battery life, so you won't have to recharge that often.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) Yes, it's hard to find a PS5 restock right now. But you can be ready and save big with PS5 games starting as low as $29.88 at Amazon. You'll find great titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Godfall, Spider-Man and more.

(Image credit: iRobot) Do you wish you had a robot vacuum that could empty itself? The iRobot Roomba i6+ is $300 off right now at Amazon, which saves you 38%. This thing can empty itself for up to 60 days, thanks to its Clean Base. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant and it maps your abode via iAdapt technology.

(Image credit: Keurig) If you like your coffee fast, don't miss this deal on the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker for just $49, which is 37% off at Amazon. You'll save $29 off the regular $79 price. This coffee maker brews 8 to 12 ounces and sports a slim design that's only 5 inches wide. There's also a removable drip tray.

(Image credit: Shark) If you want to truly clean up on Prime Day, check out the Shark NV358 for $119 on Amazon, which is $80 off. You'll save 40% on this pro-grade vacuum cleaner, which comes with a lift-away detachable pod, large capacity dust cup and handy swivel steering.

(Image credit: JBL ) We'd hurry on this Prime Day headphones deal, as it's already 21% claimed. The JBL Live 300 is 53% off, costing just $69.95. That's a savings of $80 for true wireless earbuds with solid sound quality and up to 20 hours of battery life. We also like the easy touch controls.

(Image credit: Future) Do you like a lot of battery life? Pick up the MacBook Air M1 right now for just $899, which is $100 off. Just make sure you opt for the Silver or Space Gray model to get the additional $50 off at check out.

(Image credit: Amazon) The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a steal at just $79.99, which is is $70 off or a savings of 47%. You get a 10-inch full HD display, 32GB of storage and a speedy octa-core CPU, plus 12 hours of battery life.

(Image credit: Brian Coule/Tom's Guide) If you've been waiting to get a good pair of wireless earbuds, grab the AirPods Pro right now for just $189 at Amazon. It's 24% off and one of the lowest prices we've seen this year. You get active noise cancelling, a Transparency mode and sweat resistance for working out.

(Image credit: Instant Pot) Like to cook but don't have a lot of time? The Instant Pot Duo is over 54% off on Amazon right now, which brings the price from $119 all the way down to $54.95. It's a pressure cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, rice cooker and more in one.