iPad 9 rumored release date, price, specs and leaks

The unveiling of the iPad 9 could be just around the corner as Apple preps for its annual fall event. Some sources claim that the next generation of Apple's entry-level tablet could arrive alongside the iPhone 13 lineup, which is rumored to take place in mid-September.

The latest 8th generation iPad was released in 2020, and while the existing model is still a powerful machine that boasts swift performance and is great for work and play, the iPad 9 could still use some upgrades. Rumors point to everything from a slightly larger 10.5-inch display to a faster A14 Bionic chip and a slightly cheaper price.

Here are some of the best tablets right now

iPad Pro vs. iPad: Which tablet is right for you?

iPad mini 6: Everything we know so far

We've rounded up everything there is to know about Apple's rumored iPad 9th generation tablet. Read on to learn more about the potential release date for the iPad 9, the rumored specs, features, and more.

The iPad 9 release date could be as early as this September.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this year's Apple event could include quite a handful of devices, including the rumored iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, MacBook Pro 2021, iPad mini 6 and the iPad 9. This would correspond to some of the previous rumors and leaks that we've spotted earlier in the year too.

"Apple Inc. is in full preparation mode for another jampacked holiday season of device launches," Gurman said. He is also quite a reliable source when it comes to all things Apple, and has an excellent track record, which leads us to believe that the above could actually happen.

Another report from DigiTimes also said that the iPad 9th generation could arrive in September alongside the iPhone 13 lineup. The date of the event still remains unconfirmed; however, rumors point to a possible September 14 Apple event, at which the iPad 9 could be unveiled.

iPad 9 potential price

Seeing as the iPad 9 would be an updated version of Apple's entry-level tablet, we're expecting to see an affordable price tag, especially since this device would be mainly targeting students. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also backed it up in one of his Power-On newsletters, where he speculated that the iPad 9 will reportedly be a budget student-friendly device.

A few analysts also predict that the least expensive iPad 9 model could be priced at the lowest price of any other iPads. Some sources claim that it could start at $299 in the U.S., meaning it would be just $30 cheaper than the last year's model.

iPad 9 design

According to DigiTimes, it looks like the iPad 9 won't go through any significant changes in terms of the design, unlike last year's iPad Air 4. At this stage we're expecting minor tweaks, such as a slightly thinner design and a bit larger display.

So if the iPad 9 ends up taking a lot of the features and specs from its existing predecessor, we're expecting similar bezels, a Touch ID home button, an aluminum chassis, and a traditional Lightning Port. Sadly, there's no indication of USB-C charging, a handy feature that's already present in the iPad Air 2020 and the iPad Pro 2021 models. The good news is that the iPad 9 could be "slimmer and faster," according to Mark Gurman.

iPad 9 rumored features and specs

A few of the reports from earlier this year claimed that the new generation of the iPad could pack a 10.5-inch screen, gaining 0.3 inches compared to its predecessor. And while there are quite a number of rumors floating around regarding OLED iPads, we're guessing that it's still a bit too ambitious to expect either an OLED or a mini-LED panel on an entry-level iPad.

The iPad 9 could also sport a faster and more powerful chip. An upgrade would be reasonable, especially since the current iPad 8 features an A12 Bionic processor, the same one that was last included in the iPhone XS in 2018. Our best guess right now is that Apple will use the A14 Bionic that's in the iPhone 12.

Another report from Chinese tech site Cubeta (via What HiFi) claims that Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade the RAM for the iPad 9 boosting it from 3GB to 4GB. There's also talk about more storage, specifically about Apple potentially offering 64GB for the cheapest iPad 9 model - a solid upgrade to the existing cheapest 32GB iPad 8.

Looks like MagSafe could also make its way to Apple's entry-level iPads, too. One of the rumors claims that Apple is allegedly testing the feature to be featured on the iPad. While the chances seem slim, especially since the feature failed to appear in the latest iPad Pro 2021 models, it still leaves us hopeful.

iPad 9: What we want

Borrow features from iPad Air

There are a lot of features that we'd love to see in the potential iPad 9, but to put it simply, we want it to borrow a handful of features from the iPad Air 4 (2020). These features include USB-C charging, narrower bezels and a Touch ID power button. However, realistically speaking, we are conscious that Apple can't do all that since the standard iPad model is a budget-friendly option that has a different target audience.

There have been quite a few rumors floating around the iPad mini 6 and how it would essentially be a smaller version of the iPad Air. But with sources claiming that Cupertino reportedly has no plans to dramatically refresh the iPad 9, we'd expect more of a refresh and an overhaul.

Magic Keyboard support

The entry-level iPad already supports the Apple Pencil, but adding support for the Magic Keyboard would be very handy, especially since Apple's next generation of the iPad could primarily target students. It's pretty clear that a good amount of us use tablets for note-taking and sometimes even working/studying on the go.

Better front camera

Given that the current iPad has a 1.2 MP front-facing camera, we're hoping that Apple goes with a higher resolution setup this time around. Especially since these days, a lot of work/study meetings are taking place via video conferencing. Hopefully, the rumored iPad 9 can get the same 7 MP front-camera quality as seen in the iPad Air and Pro models.