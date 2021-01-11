HP Envy 14 2021 challenges MacBook Pro M1 with killer display, 16-hour battery

HP Envy 14 2021 Specs CPU: 11th gen Core i5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti

Display: 14 inches (1920 x 1200)

Ports: 1 Thunderbolt 4, 2 USB A, HDMI, headphone

Webcam: 720 with dual-array mics

Battery life:

Size: 12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches

Weight: 3.5 pounds



The new HP Envy 14 2021 has all the makings of a serious MacBook Pro M1 rival, including Intel's powerful new 11th Gen Intel Core processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics and a pro-level 14-inch display that gives you more room than Apple's 13-inch panel along with built-in color calibration.

Announced during CES 2021, the HP Envy 14 (starting at $999) offers a lot of control over both the display and the entire system so you can decide when you need full power or need more quiet.

The HP Envy 14's coolest feature could be HP Enhanced Lighting, which leverages the lighting controls in the display to enhance your appearance in video calls. Think of it as a built-in ring light. HP has even devised an alternative to Apple's AirDrop called QuickDrop to make transferring files between your mobile device and PC a breeze.

HP says that the HP Envy 2021 will be available in January with a starting price of $999. The specs listed include a 11th Gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics.

HP Envy 14 2021 design and display

(Image credit: HP)

The HP Envy 14 is a bit on the heavy side at 3.53 pounds, compared to 3 pounds for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. But you do get a larger display here at 14 inches, and it's a touchscreen. The 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution is lower than the MacBook Pro's Retina Display but HP's 16:10 aspect ratio lets you see 11% more content than before.

In addition, the Envy 14's panel offers color calibration out of the box for color accuracy that should be better than Delta-E less than 2 (0 is perfect). Plus, you can customize the display settings with HP Display Control software, depending on the scenario. You can choose from Default, Photos and Videos, Native and Auto Color.

HP Envy 14 2021 webcam and audio

(Image credit: HP)

Now that many of us are spending lots more time on Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams calls, HP is putting more of its energy towards creating a better audio and visual experience. The new Envy 14 has an on/off button for both the webcam and the mic on the keyboard to ensure your privacy, but there's a lot more going on here.

While the webcam's resolution is just 720p, HP includes a selfie light in the display that's designed to make you look better during video calls. There's a simple toggle on screen that says Lights On.

In addition, the HP Envy 14 uses AI to identify human voices and can automatically filter out background noise to make sure you come through loud and clear to other callers.

HP Envy 14 specs, performance and cooling

(Image credit: HP )

The new HP Envy 14 is powered by Intel's latest 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor and 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI GPU is available for when you need more graphics oomph. There's also a 256GB NVMe SSD on board.

But HP goes further than other laptops by giving you more control over the performance profiles. You can choose from Balanced, Performance, Cool or Quiet. And to keep things cool the Envy 14 used an IR thermopile sensor to support the Performance Control modes. The cooling system uses two thin-bladed fans and two heat pipes to improve airflow and keep your lap cool.

HP Envy 14 2021 battery life and charging

HP claims that the Envy 14 can last up to 16.5 hours on a charge. This is a lofty claim, so we'll have to see how well the laptop fares in our web surfing battery test.

The HP Fast charge feature promises to take the laptop from 0 to 50% capacity in about 30 minutes, which is pretty impressive.

(Image credit: HP)

HP Envy 14 2021 Outlook

(Image credit: HP)

The new HP Envy 14 2021 could be the ultimate MacBook Pro alternatives for Windows fans, promising fast performance, long battery life and a larger 14-inch touchscreen that's color calibrated for the best possible accuracy. HP also paid extra attention to the features that home office workers really care about, including the video calling experience.

The Envy 14 is a bit on the heavy side and the screen resolution could be a bit sharper. But overall this laptop looks like it has a lot of potential. Stay tuned for our full HP Envy 14 2021 review.