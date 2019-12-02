Holy crap! HP's $1,299 touchscreen laptop is $449 right now for Cyber Monday

Update 12/1 10:45 pm ET: The price of the HP 15z touch is now $449.99. It's still a stellar deal.

Cyber Monday deals wont get much better than this. If you're looking for high-quality computing power at a ridiculous discount, HP has a system seriously impressive specs.

It’s rare to find a laptop as marked down as HP’s 15z, which has dropped from $1,299 to $449 on HP’s website. It's rare to find a laptop discounted this much.

HP Laptop 15z: was $1,299 now $449 @ HP

Save big on this 15-inch laptop for Cyber Monday. The HP 15z comes with a powerful AMD CPU, 16 GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage for a very low price. View Deal

The $449 deal is for the base model of the 15z Touch, which features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon Vega 8 CPU, 16GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and a 15.6-inch HD touch display.

For a bit more money, you can get some major upgrades. We'd encourage you to consider spending an extra $50 for a Full HD touch display.

But whichever version you choose, you'll get HP laptop with a top-notch CPU. The laptop's fast charging function is another major perk: HP says it takes just 45 minutes to juice the 15z up 50%.

