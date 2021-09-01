F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream: How to watch, start time, channel

The F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream will hopefully provide a better spectacle than the abject disaster that was last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

The rain fell heavily all day at Spa, which was nobody's fault, but the decision to eventually complete three laps behind the safety car and somehow decide that constituted a "race" was farcical. That meant the drivers got half points despite merely following in a procession and finishing in exactly the same order as qualifying — which in turn cut Lewis Hamilton's lead at the top of the driver's championship to just three points.

2021 Dutch Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The 2021 F1 Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, September 5 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. Practice 1&2 are on Friday and qualifying is on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST.

Hamilton, understandably, was furious, stating afterwards that "We should have called it quits, not risked drivers and most importantly refunded fans who are the heart of our sport," and adding that, "Money talks. It was literally the two laps to start the race. The sport made a bad choice today."

It was all something of a disappointment after the thrilling races that preceded it, with Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen duelling in Britain and Hungary. Next, the F1 circus moves on the the Zandvoort circuit in the Netherlands for Verstappen's home Grand Prix. What's more, it's back at this historic track for the first time in 36 years, and the Dutchman will obviously be eager to win in front of the massed orange-clad fans that cheer him on at every race.

It's a fast, undulating circuit that should offer opportunities for overtaking, but qualifying, as always, will be crucial. Will Hamilton start with track position or will Verstappen delight the Dutch fans? Or can Williams' George Russell go one better than his incredible performance at Spa and even top the grid? That seems unlikely, but we can't wait to find out.

The good news is that you can watch all the racing action online via an F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream — so read on to find out how to do just that.

How to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream for free

Most countries have an F1 live stream on one channel or another, but many of them require a subscription. However, if you're lucky enough to live in Austria then you can watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream for free.

That's because the race will be shown on free-to-air television on Red Bull's own Servus TV.

If you're based in Austria but aren't at home for the Dutch Grand Prix, don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world

It's natural that you might want to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream on Sky Sports, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another website and watch the race.

How to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream in the US

ESPN is the place to turn for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.

As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 9 a.m. ET today (Sunday, August 1).

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream in the UK

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show all of the Dutch Grand Prix action, and in up to 4K resolution.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Dutch Grand Prix weekend starts on Friday (September 3) with the first two practice sessions, while qualifying is on Saturday.

The race itself takes place on Sunday (September 5). Here's the full schedule:

Friday, September 3

Practice 1: 5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST)

5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST) Practice 2: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)

Saturday, September 4

Practice 3: 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST)

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST) Qualifying: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)

Sunday, September 5

Race: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)

F1 Dutch Grand Prix — current driver standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 202.5 2 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING HONDA 199.5 3 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 113 4 Valtteri Bottas FIN MERCEDES 108 5 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING HONDA 104 6 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 83.5 7 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 82 8 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 56 9 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI HONDA 54 10 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 42 11 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 38 12 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 35 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI HONDA 18 14 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 18 15 George Russell GBR WILLIAMS MERCEDES 13 16 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 7 17 Kimi Raikkonen FIN ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 2 18 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1 19 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0 20 Nikita Mazepin RAF HAAS FERRARI 0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen (7) Antonio Giovinazzi (99) Alpha Tauri Pierre Gasly (10) Yuki Tsunoda (22) Alpine Fernando Alonso (14) Esteban Ocon (31) Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel (5) Lance Stroll (18) Ferrari Charles Leclerc (16) Carlos Sainz (55) Haas Nikita Mazepin (9) Mick Schumacher (47) McLaren Daniel Ricciardo (3) Lando Norris (4) Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44) Valtteri Bottas (77) Red Bull Max Verstappen (33) Sergio Perez (11) Williams George Russell (63) Nicholas Latifi (6)

Full 2021 F1 calendar

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY 26-28 March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit Bahrain 16-18 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Imola Italy 30 April 2 May Portuguese Grand Prix Portimão Circuit Portugal 7-9 May Spanish Grand Prix Catalunya Circuit Spain 20-23 May Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Circuit Monte Carlo 4-6 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku street circuit Azerbaijan 18-20 June French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard France 25-27 June Styrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2-4 July Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 16-18 July British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 30 July - 1 Aug Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 27-29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 3-5 Sept Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort Netherlands 10-12 Sept Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza Italy 24-26 Sept Russian Grand Prix Sochi International Street Circuit Russia 1-3 Oct Turkish Grand Prix Intercity Instanbul Park Turkey 8-10 Oct Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Circuit Japan 22-24 Oct US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas United States 29-31 Oct Mexico Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 5-7 Nov Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 19-21 Nov TBC TBC TBC 3-5 Dec Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 10-12 Dec Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE