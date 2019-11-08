Black Friday preview: $270 off Asus TUF FX505 gaming laptop

Best Buy Black Friday deals are finally here and if you're using Black Friday to score an affordable, premium gaming laptop, you're in luck.

Currently, you can get the Asus TUF FX505 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $579.99 at Best Buy. Regularly priced at $849.99, that's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen for this gaming laptop. Moreover, it's one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.

Asus TUF FX505 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $849.99 now $579.99

The Asus FX505 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 2.4 GHz Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a GTX 1650 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. Get it now for an all time low price. View Deal

The Asus TUF FX505 is one of the best gaming laptops you'll find for your money. It boasts impressive specs for the price including a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Under the hood, you'll also find a powerful GTX 1650 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory for smooth gaming performance.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the similar Asus TUF FX504 and liked both its gaming and audio performance. If you were to put the Asus TUF FX505 right next to the TUF FX504, you wouldn't be able to tell them apart, except for a reflective Asus logo on TUF FX505's lid.

This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far. Make sure to check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best holiday sales.