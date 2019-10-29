Black Friday Preview: Call of Duty Modern Warfare $15 Off

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is going to be one of this most sought-after Black Friday deals this holiday season. As a result, Call of Duty Modern Warfare deals are going to be hard to come by. Fortunately, we've spotted one you can take advantage of right now.

Currently, you can get Call of Duty Modern Warfare for $45.05 via coupon "GAL7A" at Rakuten. That's $15 off and the best price you'll find for this game right now.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a reboot of the fourth game in the Call of Duty series, which was released back in 2007. It features the return of Captain Price, but with new, more disturbing gameplay and new maps.

The game puts players into morally gray situations where the line between civilian and combatant is blurred. It's been described as being grittier and more visceral than previous CoD games.

This is the cheapest price we've seen for the new title. Rakuten's deal ends October 30 at 11:59pm. Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals guide for deals on the best games of 2019.