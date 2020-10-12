Amazon Echo Dot is crazy cheap £18 in this Prime Day Deal

Prime Day is here, and as expected Amazon is slashing the prices of loads of exciting devices — especially its own. One of those price cuts is the 3rd-gen Echo Dot, which has hit its lowest ever price.

Currently, you can get the 3rd gen Echo Dot on sale for £18 . That's 62% off and just about the lowest price this will ever be.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was £49 now £18 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is the ideal gateway to Alexa, offering full control of the smart assistant in a pint-sized package. So you can listen to music, control your smart home, set timers and alarms, and more using just your voice. Now £31 off at Amazon.View Deal

It’s tempting to buy the newest Echo Dot, which comes in a more visually appealing ball shape, but that’s just about the only difference. If you don’t care about how your Echo Dot looks, you might as well save yourself the money and buy the older, cheaper model. We declared it one of the best smart speakers out there, and our decision still hasn't changed.

Whether you want to listen to music, make calls, control your smart home, check the daily news, or you just want to be able to tell your alarm clock to shut up, this is the Echo Dot you need to buy right now.

It seems Amazon is looking to offload its stock of 3rd gen Echo Dots, and at this price that shouldn’t be particularly difficult. So, this is your last chance to get the old puck-shaped Echo Dot and at a price that you won’t be seeing beaten anywhere else.

We’re rounding up all the best Prime Day sales this week, so make sure to keep coming back to Tom’s Guide for the best money-saving deals Prime Day has to offer.