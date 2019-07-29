Act Fast: Roku Streaming Stick 4K Just $49

Good news, cord cutters. Walmart is quietly slashing the price of one of the best streaming devices on the market.

Currently, you can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $49. That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this streamer.

The Editor's Choice Roku Streaming Stick 4K brings Roku's simple, streamlined interface straight to your TV. It connects via HDMI and gives you access to hundreds of channels like HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

You also get a strong wireless receiver that gives you four times the range and a bundled voice remote.

While most of the apps are too niche to be worth your time, the important thing is that Roku has the widest variety of apps you'll actually want to use compared to any other streaming platform. And unlike the Amazon Fire TV Stick, it doesn't give any service preferential treatment over others.

In terms of performance, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is more powerful than Roku's 1080p stick (which currently costs the same as the 4K model). During our test streams, content stabilized at 1080p within 5 seconds on a standard home Wi-Fi network, while reaching 4K resolutions on an office Wi-Fi network took about 10 or 15 seconds. Again, this may or may not be representative of what the Roku could do in your home, but if your connection is up to the task of delivering 4K HDR content, so is the Streaming Stick+.