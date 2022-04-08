Memorial Day sales 2022 — date and deals to expect

April is typically a quiet month in terms of retail holidays. However, once the month is through, Memorial Day sales are right around the corner. Memorial Day is one of the year's biggest holidays and retailers tend to double down on discounts with sales on everything from mattresses to laptops.

Best Buy, Wayfair, Home Depot, Amazon, and other retailers tend to lead the charge when it comes to discounts. In terms of deals, TVs and large appliances tend to see the biggest discounts on Memorial Day. But we also expect to see deals on coffee makers, summer apparel, outdoor furniture, and more.

If you're in the market for a new mattress, Memorial Day mattress sales offer some of the lowest prices of the year with discounts on top-rated mattresses, weighted blankets, and everything in between.

We're still weeks away from the first Memorial Day sale of 2022, but in the meantime we're predicting the sales we can expect next month.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Memorial Day 2022 will fall on Monday, May 30. Traditionally held on the last Monday of the month, Memorial Day is a federal holiday mourning military personnel who've died while serving in the armed forces. The holiday also marks the unofficial start of summer.

How to find the best Memorial Day sales

As with all holidays, Memorial Day will be filled with both good and bad deals. But with a little diligence, it's possible to find the best Memorial Day sales on the items you want. Here are our tips and guide to finding the best deals during Memorial Day.

Always comparison shop: Practically every retailer offers Memorial Day sales. As a result, we recommend that you always comparison shop — no matter what you're buying. If you're shopping for a new 4K TV, look at deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. If you're in the market for new kitchen appliances, check out Kohl's, Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. That way you'll see who has the lowest price on the item(s) you want.

Practically every retailer offers Memorial Day sales. As a result, we recommend that you always comparison shop — no matter what you're buying. If you're shopping for a new 4K TV, look at deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. If you're in the market for new kitchen appliances, check out Kohl's, Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. That way you'll see who has the lowest price on the item(s) you want. Use price tracking tools to weed out fake deals: Shoppers have an arsenal of tools to help them weed out bad Memorial Day sales. One of our favorites is CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab) . Although it only works on Amazon, it can give you the price history on just about any item sold on Amazon. We find it especially helpful for tech items like iPads, 4K TVs, and more.

Shoppers have an arsenal of tools to help them weed out bad Memorial Day sales. One of our favorites is CamelCamelCamel . Although it only works on Amazon, it can give you the price history on just about any item sold on Amazon. We find it especially helpful for tech items like iPads, 4K TVs, and more. Beware fake reviews: It's something every shopper does: We find something we want to buy and we google reviews for that item. However, shoppers should be very cautious with the reviews they read because there are a lot of fake or paid for user reviews out there. So if you're spotted a few Memorial Day sales you're intent on buying, make sure you do your homework and rely on reviews from multiple users and not just users who leave glowing reviews.

Memorial Day sales and PS5 restocks

No holiday is complete without gaming deals and Memorial Day is no exception. However, if you're hoping to find deals on next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, we've got bad news. It's unlikely you'll even find them in stock. PS5 and Xbox Series X inventory remains depleted and we don't see that changing anytime soon. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock guides for the latest news on Sony's and Microsoft's respective consoles.

Prime Day vs. Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day sales are a great opportunity to save money. However, weeks after Memorial Day Amazon traditionally holds its annual Prime Day celebration. But there is a stark difference. Prime Day deals come from Amazon only, whereas practically every retailer offers Memorial Day sales of its own. If you're looking for a new Fire TV or new Echo, you're better off waiting for Prime Day to make your purchase. Otherwise, rest assured that you're likely getting the better bargain on Memorial Day.