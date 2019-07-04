Amazon Offers $2 Marvel Movie Rentals Ahead of Prime Day

Amazon is kicking off the Fourth of July with an early Prime Day deal for all superhero fans. For a limited time, Prime members can rent various Marvel superhero movies for just $1.99 per title.

The sale includes titles like Spider-Man Homecoming, Captain America The First Avenger, Iron Man 3, Black Panther, and more. The sale is available for Prime members only, so if you're not already subscribed you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

The best part is that you don't have to watch all of your rentals in one shot. (Although you could if you want to). Your rentals are available to watch for up to 30 days after purchase. Moreover, you have 48 hours to watch a film after you start streaming it.

This is the latest Prime Day preview from Amazon. The retailer is also offering a variety of Whole Foods Prime Day deals and Prime Day Twitch deals.

Not sure where to start? Check out our guide to the best and worst Marvel movies of all time.