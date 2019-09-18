With the introduction of the A6100 and the A6600, Sony now has seven mirrorless cameras targeted at beginner-to-prosumer photographers. All have 24-megapixel APS-C image sensors, and all will work with Sony's range of E-mount lenses, but that's where the similarities end. Here's a rundown of each of Sony's mirrorless cameras, and who they're best for.

Which Sony mirrorless camera is best for you? Sony A5100 Sony A6000 Sony A6100 Sony A6300 Sony A6400 Sony A6500 Sony A6600 Price (body only) $348 $448 $848 $748 $898 $1,198 $1,398 Sensor size (MP) 24 MP 24.3 24.2 24.2 24.2 24.2 24.2 AF (phase/ contrast) 179/25 179/25 425/425 425/169 425/425 425/169 425/425 AF features Lock-on AF, Eye AF Lock-on AF, Eye AF Real-time tracking, Eye AF, Animal Eye AF Lock-on AF, Eye AF Real-time tracking, Eye AF, Animal Eye AF Lock-on AF, Eye AF Real-time tracking, Eye AF, Animal Eye AF Video resolution 1080p 1080p 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K Stabilization None None None None None 5 axis 5 axis Viewfinder No 1440K SVGA 1440K SVGA 2359K XGA 2359K XGA 2359k XGA 2359k XGA Display Tilting LCD Tilting LCD 180-up/74-degree down touch screen Tilting LCD 180-up/74-degree down touch screen Tilting touch screen 180-up/74-degree down touch screen Battery life (CIPA) 400 360 420 400 410 350 810

1. Sony A6100

Advanced autofocus features and 4K video make this the best Sony mirrorless camera for most people.

Sensor size: 24 MP | Autofocus points (phase/contrast): 425/425 | AF features: Real-time tracking, Eye AF, Animal Eye AF | Max video resolution: 4K | Image stabilization: None | Electronic viewfinder: 1440K SVGA | Display: 180-up/74-degree down touch screen | Battery life: 420 shots

Superfast, AI-driven autofocus system

Sharp HD and 4K video

Bright, clear OLED viewfinder

External mic jack

Small, low-res LCD touch screen

Sprawling menu system

Horribly placed video-record button

The Sony A6100 is the best Sony mirrorless camera for most people. Price-wise, it falls in between the more basic A6000 and the pricier A6400, A6500, and A6600, yet you get a good number of features found in the more expensive models.

For instance, the A6100 has real-time tracking, Eye AF and Animal Eye AF, as well as a touch screen that can tilt both up and down. It can also shoot video in resolutions up to 4K.

The chief limitations of the A6100 are its lower-resolution viewfinder, a body that's not as resistant to the elements, and no in-body image stabilization. But for the price, it's the best value.

Read our full Sony A6100 review.

The best Sony mirrorless camera for beginners

Sensor size: 24 MP | Autofocus points (phase/contrast): 179/25 | AF features: Lock-on AF, Eye AF | Max video resolution: 1080p | Image stabilization: None | Electronic viewfinder: 1440K SVGA | Display: Tilting LCD | Battery life: 360 shots

Fast continuous shooting and autofocus

Compact

Multiple custom control options

Above-average image quality

Vast array of camera settings

Noise reduction can be excessive

Clunky adjustment of focus point selection

Now that the A6100 is out, the Sony A6000 is showing its age—it can only shoot video at a max of 1080p, and its rear tilting LCD is not touch-enabled—but for a starting price less than $600—including the lens—it makes for the best Sony mirrorless camera for beginners.

That's because the A6000 takes great images for the price, and though its menu structure—as with all Sony cameras—is Byzantine, it has a good number of in-camera tutorials for novice shooters.

Read our full Sony A6000 review .

Image stabilization built in

Sensor size: 24 MP | Autofocus points (phase/contrast): 425/169 | AF features: Lock-on AF, Eye AF | Max video resolution: 4K | Image stabilization: 5 axis | Electronic viewfinder: 2359K XGA | Display: Tilting touch screen | Battery life: 350 shots

Excellent image and video quality

Tough construction

Can shoot 11 fps for more than 30 seconds

In-camera image stabilization

Awkward on-screen menus

Some noise at higher ISO

The A6500 was Sony's first mirrorless camera in this series with built-in image stabilization, which greatly helps when shooting video as well as photos in low-light conditions. Now that the A6600 is available, Sony is starting to phase out the A6500, making it harder to find.

It's still a great camera, with a sharp electronic viewfinder, 4K video, and a tilting touchscreen. It also has a magnesium alloy body, making it better able to withstand the occasional bump. If you want image stabilization for less than $1,000, this is the camera to get—while supplies last.

Read our full Sony A6500 review .

This mirrorless model was made for selfies

Sensor size: 24 MP | Autofocus points (phase/contrast): 425/425 | AF features: Real-time tracking, Eye AF, Animal Eye AF | Max video resolution: 4K | Image stabilization: None | Electronic viewfinder: 2359K XGA | Display: 180-up/74-degree down touch screen | Battery life: 410 shots

4K video

Touch focus

Excellent performance

USB charging

Limited touch-screen capabilities

LCD not fully articulated

No in-body stabilization

Dense menu system

The A6400 was Sony's first mirrorless camera with a display that could flip 180 degrees vertically, which makes it easier for those taking videos or photos of themselves to compose a shot. However, we found that this feature isn't all that helpful, as the camera's body and lens blocks a good portion of the screen.

The A6400 also lacks in-body image stabilization, making it less of a value than the A6500, which can currently be found for less. However, we found that the A6400 produced excellent photos, good 4K video, and overall was a very good performer.

Read our full Sony A6400 review .

An older, less sophisticated model with 4K video

Sensor size: 24 MP | Autofocus points (phase/contrast): 425/169 | AF features: Lock-on AF, Eye AF | Max video resolution: 4K | Image stabilization: None | Electronic viewfinder: 2359K XGA | Display: Tilting LCD | Battery life: 400 shots

Stellar photo quality

Razor-sharp 4K movies

Extremely quick autofocus

High-res OLED viewfinder

Confusing menu system

So-so, nontouch-screen LCD

The A6300 has been one of the best Sony mirrorless cameras for a few years, but it's showing its age, and is being phased out by Sony. It takes excellent photos, can record 4K video, has a high-resolution viewfinder, an external mic jack, and a solid alloy body.

However, this camera is lacking in some newer niceties. For instance, it lacks the same number of contrast-detection points and has a less-capable subject-tracking autofocus than the less expensive A6100. And, while the A6300's LCD can tilt, it's not touch sensitive. Reassuringly solid alloy body, External mic jack

Read our full Sony A6300 review .

6. Sony A6600

Headphone jack, image stabilization and a long battery life

Sensor size: 24 MP | Autofocus points (phase/contrast): 425/425 | AF features: Real-time tracking, Eye AF, Animal Eye AF | Max video resolution: 4K | Image stabilization: 5 axis | Electronic viewfinder: 2359K XGA | Display: 180-up/74-degree down touch screen | Battery life: 810 shots

Both the A6500 and A6600 have in-body, five-axis image stabilization, which is great not just for low-light handheld photography but also for shooting videos. They also come with magnesium bodies that can withstand dust and moisture. However, the A6600 has a more robust autofocus system, so it's better able to track moving subjects, and its battery life is more than double that of the A6500. Additionally, the A6600 has a headphone jack, so you can hear what the camera's audio is recording.

Stay tuned for our review of the Sony A6600.

The original

Sensor size: 24 MP | Autofocus points (phase/contrast): 179/25 | AF features: Lock-on AF, Eye AF | Max video resolution: 1080p | Image stabilization: None | Electronic viewfinder: None | Display: Tilting LCD | Battery life: 400 shots

Pocket-size design

Fast, accurate autofocus

Smooth video

Built-in tutorials for novices

Important settings buried in menus

Doesn't take external flash or microphone

Sony's first foray into mirrorless cameras, the A5100, is now very inexpensive, but it lacks a lot of features many have come to expect, including an electronic viewfinder, touch-screen display and 4K video. Still, at less than $500, it could be a good model for kids who want to learn more about photography.