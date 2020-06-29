The best Android tablets in 2020

Looking for the best Android tablets? We understand how complicated this can be, since Apple's iPads take up a lot of oxygen in the conversation over the best tablets overall.

Our guide covers all of the Android tablets worth your consideration, from Samsung's excellent Galaxy Tab line to Amazon's Fire tablets, which run a variation of Android. But while all of these tablets are worth a look, which is the best Android tablet?

In our path to help you find the right Android tablet for you, we tested them all in the lab, measuring battery life and performance, as well as screen quality. When it comes to app quality (something of a lingering question for even the best Android tablets) we've found that your decision might start by how many apps you want -- and not all of these Android tablets get the same apps.

Those looking to type or draw should note that few come with their own stylus and even fewer have an official keyboard accessory — both of which make for surprise expenses if you're not thinking in advance. Here are the best Android tablets.

What are the best Android tablets?

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the best Android tablet for a variety of reasons. It's not the hyper-affordable Amazon Fire 7 (more on that later), but it's the best Android tablet because wow it's worth the investment for anyone who values endurance, performance and apps. Yes, I bring up apps because you don't want to buy a tablet just to discover it's lacking major apps. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs real, untarnished Android, which means it has the Google Play Store, and all of the best podcasting apps, as well as messaging apps like WhatsApp, that you don't find elsewhere.

That being said, it's hard for many to argue with the value-level pricing of the Amazon Fire tablets. The Fire 7 is snappier than any $50 tablet has any right to be, and it's got the added value of supporting Alexa, for those who want access to Amazon's assistant at all times. I'd personally recommend people spend almost twice as much, though, as the Fire HD 8 has amazing endurance, the likes of which beats practically every tablet up and down the list.

Looking to draw? Well, the Galaxy Tab S6 and Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite should all be on your radar, as each comes with its own stylus. Both offer USB-C charging, something that isn't in the Fire 7 -- which might matter to you if your household is already switching over to the reversible cable.

The best Android tablets you can buy today

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The best Android tablet, period

CPU: Samsung Exynos 9610 | Camera Resolution: 8MP (rear), 5MP (front) | Display: 10.4 inches, 2000 x 1200 pixels | Storage: 64GB | Memory: 4GB | Ports: USB-C, headphone jack | Dimensions: 9.6 x 6.1 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Slimmed down bezels

Lengthy battery life

Bright display

Underwhelming performance

Some Android apps still need tablet optimization

Samsung's been fighting for room in the tablet wars, against Amazon's ultra-affordable Fire slates and Apple's pricier iPads, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is its first undoubtable hit in a while. First off, it offers a lot of battery life — more than 12 hours on a single charge. Then, it gets the other tablet necessities right, with an elegant streamlined design, bright display and good sound. Those all add up to a solid tablet that I could binge-watch YouTube channels and the best Netflix shows on for hours and hours.

It's also got thin bezels, that make it look a lot more modern than the aforementioned iPad (and a little like the iPad Pro). Samsung also deserves some praise for including S-Pen stylus, which offers low-latency drawing, is included by default, and it snaps to the top of the Tab S6 Lite, so you're less likely to lose it.

In the world of Android tablets, the Tab S6 Lite does everything right, or at least as much as it can. It has all the Android apps you could ask for, which helps ensure its place as one of the best Android tablets. If only Android app developers did a little work to make their tablet apps match the quality of their phone apps.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon Fire HD 8

The best Android tablet under $100

CPU: 2.0 GHz quad-core processor | Camera Resolution: 2MP (rear), 2MP (front) | Display: 8-inch 1280 x 800-pixel | Storage: 32GB, 64GB | Memory: 2GB | Ports: headphone jack. USB-C, microSD, | Dimensions: 8 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 0.8 pounds (12.5 ounces) | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Amazing battery life

Bright screen

USB-C port

Still no Google apps

Pay to remove Amazon ads

If someone asks me for tablet recommendations and they're on a budget too tight for the iPad, I likely ask if they're an Amazon Prime subscriber. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is the best Android tablet for those folks who love a good bargain because it gets a lot right for only $90. Its impressive 13+ hours of battery life stands out in a sea of tablets we already compliment for endurance, and, yes, you can get the reversible USB-C port at this wallet-friendly price. Even its selfie camera is pretty decent, beating the webcams in more expensive laptops.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 comes without some of the other basics you might expect when you hear "Android tablet." The Google Play store, along with many great podcast apps, is nowhere to be found. Yes, that means the YouTube and Gmail apps can't be used on this tablet, and you're pushed to access the web browser versions of these standard services, in Amazon's mostly-acceptable Silk web browser.

Read our full Amazon Fire HD 8 review.

Amazon Fire 7 (Image credit: Future)

Amazon Fire 7

The best Android tablet if you're on a tighter budget

CPU: Quad-Core 1.3 GHz processor | Camera Resolution: 2MP (rear), 2MP (front) | Display: 7 inches, 1024 x 600 pixels | Storage: 16GB, 32GB | Memory: 1GB | Ports: headphone jack. microUSB, microSD, | Dimensions: 7.6 x 4.5 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 0.6 pounds (10.1 ounces) | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n

Fast for its price

Hyper affordable

Finally, hands-free Alexa

Lots of Amazon ads

Low-res display

As I tested the Amazon Fire 7, I kept thinking "A $50 tablet shouldn't be this good." And while it's not perfect, Amazon's cheapest slate got a recent update that put a lot more kick under the hood with a snappy quad-core 1.3 GHz processor.

The latest Fire 7 also fixes a mistake of previous updates, allowing you to summon the Alexa digital assistant with your own voice. Yes, it should have been there since day 1 (Alexa wasn't meant to be clicked into existence), but a $50 tablet can get away with a lot of cut corners.

Its low-low price should be a good indicator to shoppers that they shouldn't expect iPad level features. Its sub-HD screen is good enough for younger kids streaming kids shows on Prime, but their older siblings (who've seen a few tablets in their time) might ask for something a little sharper.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The best Android tablet no matter the price

CPU: Octa-core Qualcomm 855 | Camera Resolution: 8MP (rear), 1.2MP (front) | Display: 10.2 inches, 2160 x 1620 pixels | Storage: 128GB, 256GB | Memory: 6GB, 8GB | Ports: Lightning, Headphone | Dimensions: 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Fast performance

S Pen included

Touchpad integrated in BookCover Keyboard

Keyboard on the small side

Battery life could be better

Tablets have evolved beyond content consumption devices, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 pushed the Android tablet world up to compete with the iPad Pro. Let's start with how it gets the basics right, with a bright, colorful Super AMOLED display that stands up against all of the best portable big screen panels. The Tab S6 wins on productivity, with DeX mode that gives you a more desktop-like interface when you connect to an external display.

Not only is a multi-functional S-Pen included, Samsung's also figured out a really nifty place to store said stylus where you won't lose it. There's a holster on the back of the tablet, protected by its cover cases. Sure, you'll also need to spend a little more to get the Galaxy Tab S6's BookCover Keyboard, but it's got a touchpad and is much cheaper than the iPad Pro's Magic Keyboard.

While wired headphones are no longer in vogue, we do wish the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 included a headphone jack.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (Image credit: Future)

Amazon Fire HD 10

Amazon's best Android tablet

CPU: Octa-core 2 GHz processor | Camera Resolution: 2MP (rear), 2MP (front) | Display: 10.1 inches, 1080p | Storage: 32GB, 64GB | Memory: 2GB | Ports: headphone jack, USB-C, microSD, | Dimensions: 10.3 x 6.3 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Reliably long battery life

Sharp, vidid display

USB-C charging

No Google apps

Weak bass

Amazon's biggest tablet may cost more than its other versions, but its performance is strong enough that you shouldn't scoff at its price. The 2019 Fire HD 10 packs a zippy octa-core processor and display so vivid I want Amazon to shrink it down for the Fire 7 and HD 8. And for those who live life in binge mode, that panel's Full HD resolution is going to be a breath of fresh air. Plus, that bigger screen isn't a detriment to battery life either, as it lasted 13 hours and 45 minutes on our battery test, practically tied with the Fire HD 8 (13:50).

Up until the Fire HD 8 recently added USB-C, this was the only tablet in Amazon's line with the reversible charging port, so we still give the Fire HD 10 credit for having gotten there first. If your family knows every feature of its Prime membership, you need to take a look at the Fire HD 10. It’s definitely the best Android tablet from Amazon.

The only big issues are the same you find in the Fire HD 8 and Fire 7. Its interface is Amazon-first, the home screen has pay-to-remove ads, and there are zero Google apps.

(Image credit: Future)

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite

The best Android tablet for families who want more apps

CPU: Huawei Kirin 659, Octa-core | Camera Resolution: 8MP (rear), 8MP (front) | Display: 10.1 inches, 1920 x 1200 pixels | Storage: 32GB | Memory: 3GB | Ports: microSD, USB Type-C, Headphone | Dimensions: 9.6 x 6.4 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Fantastic battery life

Sharp, bright screen

Kids can login via fingerprint sensor

Only one kid profile at a time

Ho-hum performance

Tablets, just like phones, are only as great as the apps they can run. This is why we continue to look outside of Amazon's hold on the tablet world and consider tablets from companies we didn't expect to see make them. Take the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite, a 10-inch tablet that's priced just under the iPad.

Even at a relatively low price, Huawei includes its M-Pen for drawing on the tablet's screen. This slate is also great for listening to music, as the M5 Lite's quad-speaker setup can fill even a large bedroom. Other highlights on the MediaPad M5 Lite include a high-resolution screen that produces bright, vivid picture quality and a battery that lasts over 13 hours on a single charge.

The MediaPad M5 Lite looks to appeal to families with the Kids Corner, and if your child logs their fingerprints into the tablet's fingerprint reader, they'll always jump directly to that section when they sign in. We just wish that section were a little more thought out.

How to choose the best Android tablet for you

When it comes to picking the best Android tablet for you, start by thinking about the apps you want. Yes, battery life and performance are so similar across many of these tablets that you can easily cross off half of this list by thinking about if you need your next Android tablet for more than just Netflix and Spotify.

Those who want every single application on their Android phone should probably look away from the Amazon Fire tablets, as those require jumping through hoops (and disabling security protection features) to get Gmail or any of the Google apps as apps. If you don't need those apps on your tablet, or could stand to use older, less-than-stellar versions of those applications in a web browser, then you can consider the Fire tablets.

If you want all of the apps, you have three questions, each with its own answer. Are you mainly going to be consuming content? Get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Looking for a machine where you can crank out a Word document and possibly replace your laptop? The Galaxy Tab S6 is right for you. Looking for a tablet to share with the family? Huawei's MediaPad M5 Lite is your best bet.

Those OK with the limitations of Amazon tablets should grab a Fire 7 for less demanding users, and the Fire HD 8 if they're shopping for folks with slightly higher standards. And if you're looking for the best of the budget bunch, the Fire HD 10 is right for you.

How we test Android tablets

The first thing we do, to separate the great tablets from the jokers, is test all their different facets. Our web-surfing based battery test times how long a tablet can browse the internet for, with its display set to 150 nits of brightness. But in order to figure out what percentage of brightness equals 150 nits, we perform a series of display tests to measure how colorful the panel can get (measured with its sRGB output number) as well as how bright it can get. Then, we run benchmark tests on said tablet, including the latest version of the Geekbench general performance benchmark.

Another thing we do to evaluate Android tablets is check out the app store to see if you're getting a true Android experience, or some company's vision thereof. The latter is a major disappointment — though we don't expect anything different from Amazon at this stage. On tablets with parental controls settings, we try and find the loopholes in said limitations, to find red flags before your kids can.

Then, we just use the tablets like we would if we owned them. Opening tab after tab and app after app to see if we can multitask without hiccups. We also watch YouTube videos because the color output (sRGB) and brightness (nits) measurements don't tell the whole story. Only through all of these tests, can we be sure that we're giving you a complete assessment of a tablet's value.