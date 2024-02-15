Surprise! This 100-inch Hisense 2024 ULED is slashed by $2,000 on Best Buy

Valentine’s Day may be behind us, but Hisense is still showing the love ahead of President’s Day with yet another major discount on its 100-inch U76 QLED TV. And with Christopher Nolan’s epic masterpiece, " Oppenheimer ," now hitting streamers, there's never been a better moment to score a massive TV.

For a limited time, you can snag the Hisense 100-inch U76 4K QLED TV for $2,999.99 at Best Buy, down from its original list price of $5,000. That’s a sweet entry point not only into the 2024 TV space, but likewise for quite a massive screen as the college basketball extravaganza of March Madness fast approaches. It's also one of the best Presidents Day TV sales we've seen.

Hisense 100" U76 ULED 4K TV: was $4,999 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

This incredible 100-inch display, the Hisense U76N ULED, is quite the monster to behold. Most tantalizing of all is awesome specs is its gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other inclusions make it a well-rounded pic, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal ahead of March Madness.

This massive Hisense display will make your place the must-stop shop for all upcoming sporting events and entertainment experiences, just like your friend with the GameCube back in the day. Except that GameCube didn’t come equipped with a 100-in screen, 144Hz refresh rate, and full array local dimming backlighting.

Hisense has proven to deliver some of the best budget TV options in the space, many of which look just as stellar as their more premium counterparts. The Hisense U76 QLED TV is no different. As one of the largest entries among the Hisense 2024 TV lineup, it of course must take on an incredible 100-inch LED-LCD screen leveraging Google TV for all things content.

It comes equipped with all the necessary technologies users may want, including both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as HDR10 and HDR10+, WiFi 6e, and even Imax Enhanced for improved audio quality. The Hisense U76 can hit a peak brightness of 800 nits and has a total of 256 local dimming zones, which ensures content stays as true to form as can be no matter what type of room you’re watching in.

But, what about its gaming potential? Well, the Hisense U76 QLED TV can be a powerful display for the FPS and RPG crowd. It sports quite remarkable colors in tandem with sophisticated screen tearing technologies in both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. Its 144Hz also pushes gaming to remarkable heights, but does require a gaming PC over an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 – though, 4K 60fps on consoles isn’t terrible either.

It might not be among the best OLED TVs, but given the fact that it’s now nearly $500 cheaper than the Apple Vision Pro, what’s not to love? Against Hisense’s more premium newer offerings in the 110UX and 98UX – both of which broke every test metric at CES 2024 – the Hisense U76N QLED still proves to be a must-buy for those looking to truly upgrade their entertainment space the right way this year.