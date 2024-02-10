Valentine's Day deals — 13 great gift discounts I recommend this weekend

It seems like just yesterday we were sipping gingerbread lattes and stringing up Christmas lights, but you needn't look further than your nearest big box retailer to discover the next gift-giving season is in full swing. In fact, if you're just reading this and realizing you haven't finished your Valentine's Day shopping yet, you could be considered — gasp! — "last minute."

But not to worry, we've got you covered with 13 great deals for every Valentine on your list. Whether you're looking for a perfect gaming gift for that controller-clutching special someone or the latest must-have appliance for your kitchen-savvy significant other, this weekend's deals are sweeter than a box of chocolates.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer: was $169 now $71 @ Amazon

When we reviewed the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6qt Air Fryer, we called it "the speediest air fryer." But this "Editor's Choice" pick isn't just fast — it's also packed with features, including Odor Erase and EvenCrisp technology, as well as 6-in-1 functionality. But its greatest feature is its current, whopping 58% discount at Amazon.

Price check: $99 @ Walmart

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 44mm: was $279 now $209 @ Walmart

An Apple Watch always makes a great gift, but the brand's latest and greatest smart timepieces typically come with a hefty price tag. That said, it's much easier to score a sweet deal on some of the earlier, albeit still feature-rich, models. Case in point: Walmart's currently slashing 25% from the cost of the second generation Apple Watch SE GPS. Available in a trio of colors, the 44mm model makes for an impressive Valentine's gift that won't break the bank.

Price check: $229 @ Best Buy

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (40oz) Tumbler: was $58 now $36 @ Walmart

With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on the incredibly popular tumblers. But it's not impossible to find a deal on these trendy beverage containers. Walmart's currently selling the 40oz cream-colored Quencher for $36, a great deal for those looking to gift the hot item.

Price check: $44 @ Amazon

Xbox Series S Bundle With Extra Controller: was $369 now $299 @ Walmart

The best game console deals often come courtesy of bundles that package in some extras. That's the case with this Walmart deal, which includes the Xbox Series X console, three months of Xbox Game Pass and, best of all for couples looking to game together come Valentine's Day, an extra controller.

PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Amazon

Those who'd prefer to gift a PlayStation 5 to the gamer on their Valentine's list can also find a great bundled deal on the popular Sony console. This disc-based version of the platform's new Slim model comes complete with a digital code for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which we called a "spectacular superhero sequel" in our review.

Price check: $584 @ Macy's

Nintendo Switch Bundle Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $409 now $359 @ Walmart

Not to be left out of the game console-giving party, Nintendo's latest Switch model has been bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The OLED console and popular kart racing game can be snagged at Walmart for $360, a deal that essentially gets you the game for free.

Select Video Games: Buy one, get one 50% off @ Target

Whether you're gifting your game-loving Valentine a new console or just want to give them something fresh to play on their existing platform of choice, Target's buy one, get one 50% off deal has you covered. In addition to including many of last year's best games -- including Tom's Guide Editor's Choice pick Assassin's Creed Mirage— across the Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch libraries, the BOGO offer extends to board games, books, movies, and puzzles.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller -- Nova Pink: was $74 now $60 @ Walmart

Cozying up to play video games could make for the perfect Valentine's Day date...if you have a second controller. Walmart's deal on the PlayStation 5's DualSense not only ensures you and your significant other can enjoy some couch co-op, but its perfect Nova Pink color screams Valentine's Day louder than a bouquet of roses.

Price check: $74 @ Best Buy

HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset: was $99 now $86 @ Amazon

HyperX has a long history of crafting quality, comfortable gaming headsets that deliver premium audio performance. Released just last spring, the brand's Cloud III wired cans carry on this tradition, packing many of its pricier counterparts same features -- including compatibility across Xbox, PlayyStation, PC, Switch, and mobile platforms -- at a more affordable price. And that price is currently better than ever at Amazon, where you can score the wired headset for $86.

Price check: $89 @ Best Buy

SLF Luxury Towel Warmer: was $119 now $59 @ Walmart

If you want to wrap your love in literal warmth this Valentine's Day, you won't do better than a towel warmer. Once considered luxury items carrying a premium price, the cost of these heated buckets has come down considerably. In fact, for just $60 you can grab this 20L model capable of warming two large bath towels. The cozy gift can also warm blankets, robes, and pajamas.

Price check: $72 @ JCPenney