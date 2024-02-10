Valentine's Day deals — 13 great gift discounts I recommend this weekend
Find the perfect gift at the perfect price this Valentine's Day
It seems like just yesterday we were sipping gingerbread lattes and stringing up Christmas lights, but you needn't look further than your nearest big box retailer to discover the next gift-giving season is in full swing. In fact, if you're just reading this and realizing you haven't finished your Valentine's Day shopping yet, you could be considered — gasp! — "last minute."
But not to worry, we've got you covered with 13 great deals for every Valentine on your list. Whether you're looking for a perfect gaming gift for that controller-clutching special someone or the latest must-have appliance for your kitchen-savvy significant other, this weekend's deals are sweeter than a box of chocolates.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer: was $169 now $71 @ Amazon
When we reviewed the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6qt Air Fryer, we called it "the speediest air fryer." But this "Editor's Choice" pick isn't just fast — it's also packed with features, including Odor Erase and EvenCrisp technology, as well as 6-in-1 functionality. But its greatest feature is its current, whopping 58% discount at Amazon.
Price check: $99 @ Walmart
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 44mm: was $279 now $209 @ Walmart
An Apple Watch always makes a great gift, but the brand's latest and greatest smart timepieces typically come with a hefty price tag. That said, it's much easier to score a sweet deal on some of the earlier, albeit still feature-rich, models. Case in point: Walmart's currently slashing 25% from the cost of the second generation Apple Watch SE GPS. Available in a trio of colors, the 44mm model makes for an impressive Valentine's gift that won't break the bank.
Price check: $229 @ Best Buy
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds: was $129 now $89 at Amazon
Much like Apple's line of smartwatches, the brand's wireless ear buds always make for a popular, but pricey gift. Just like the Apple Watch though, AirPods can be scored at a much lower cost if you don't mind shopping for an older model. The second generation version of the ear buds, which we recognized for their good sound quality and comfortable design, are currently available at Amazon for $89, 30% percent off their regular price.
Price check: $89 @ Target
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (40oz) Tumbler: was $58 now $36 @ Walmart
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on the incredibly popular tumblers. But it's not impossible to find a deal on these trendy beverage containers. Walmart's currently selling the 40oz cream-colored Quencher for $36, a great deal for those looking to gift the hot item.
Price check: $44 @ Amazon
Xbox Series S Bundle With Extra Controller: was $369 now $299 @ Walmart
The best game console deals often come courtesy of bundles that package in some extras. That's the case with this Walmart deal, which includes the Xbox Series X console, three months of Xbox Game Pass and, best of all for couples looking to game together come Valentine's Day, an extra controller.
PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Amazon
Those who'd prefer to gift a PlayStation 5 to the gamer on their Valentine's list can also find a great bundled deal on the popular Sony console. This disc-based version of the platform's new Slim model comes complete with a digital code for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which we called a "spectacular superhero sequel" in our review.
Price check: $584 @ Macy's
Nintendo Switch Bundle Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $409 now $359 @ Walmart
Not to be left out of the game console-giving party, Nintendo's latest Switch model has been bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The OLED console and popular kart racing game can be snagged at Walmart for $360, a deal that essentially gets you the game for free.
Select Video Games: Buy one, get one 50% off @ Target
Whether you're gifting your game-loving Valentine a new console or just want to give them something fresh to play on their existing platform of choice, Target's buy one, get one 50% off deal has you covered. In addition to including many of last year's best games -- including Tom's Guide Editor's Choice pick Assassin's Creed Mirage— across the Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch libraries, the BOGO offer extends to board games, books, movies, and puzzles.
PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller -- Nova Pink: was $74 now $60 @ Walmart
Cozying up to play video games could make for the perfect Valentine's Day date...if you have a second controller. Walmart's deal on the PlayStation 5's DualSense not only ensures you and your significant other can enjoy some couch co-op, but its perfect Nova Pink color screams Valentine's Day louder than a bouquet of roses.
Price check: $74 @ Best Buy
HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset: was $99 now $86 @ Amazon
HyperX has a long history of crafting quality, comfortable gaming headsets that deliver premium audio performance. Released just last spring, the brand's Cloud III wired cans carry on this tradition, packing many of its pricier counterparts same features -- including compatibility across Xbox, PlayyStation, PC, Switch, and mobile platforms -- at a more affordable price. And that price is currently better than ever at Amazon, where you can score the wired headset for $86.
Price check: $89 @ Best Buy
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine: was $199 now $139 @ Target
Nothing quite says "I love you" like greeting your special someone with a cozy cup of coffee. The Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker will allow you to do that and so much more, including brewing up cafe-rivaling espresso beverages. The single serve machine, which we praised for its ability to produce high quality coffee and its ease of use, is currently on sale at Target for $140.
Price check: $170 @ Walmart
SLF Luxury Towel Warmer: was $119 now $59 @ Walmart
If you want to wrap your love in literal warmth this Valentine's Day, you won't do better than a towel warmer. Once considered luxury items carrying a premium price, the cost of these heated buckets has come down considerably. In fact, for just $60 you can grab this 20L model capable of warming two large bath towels. The cozy gift can also warm blankets, robes, and pajamas.
Price check: $72 @ JCPenney
Apple AirTag 4-Pack: was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy
The greatest gift of all just might be finding a precious item you feared was lost forever. This is the gift the Apple AirTag keeps on giving, as the clever device, which we called the best key finder for the iPhone, can help you easily locate misplaced items. And this 4-pack further spreads the love, allowing you to connect them to keys, wallets, backpacks, and maybe even that evasive TV remote.
Price check: $79 @ Target
