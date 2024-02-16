Here's your chance to score a 65-inch Samsung Q60C QLED TV for AU$400 off

February isn't usually when we see steep price drops – that happens during major sales events like Black Friday – but Samsung seems to have other ideas. The South Korean electronics giant has decided to slash prices on several of its TVs, including taking a very decent AU$400 chunk off the RRP of the 65-inch Q60C QLED screen.

We've tested this QLED TV here on Tom's Guide and found it offers above-average colour accuracy and industry-leading input lag — and that's saying something. We also found that while it isn’t the brightest screen available, its solid colour treatment, across both SDR and HDR material, is pretty riveting.

Right now, you can get the 65-inch Q60C QLED 4K TV for just AU$1,499 at Samsung Australia, making it ideal for a perfect home entertainment upgrade or to use in a second room as a dedicated gaming TV. The Samsung Australia website has a complete list of discounted products on sale, like TVs, soundbars and more currently available. But you better act fast — this Samsung Q60C TV deal is only available while supplies last, until 21 February 2024.

Samsung 65-inch Q60C QLED TV | AU$1,899 AU$1,499 from Samsung (save AU$400) This modest 65-inch Q60C model is praised for its rich colours and vibrance. Its AirSlim design – which practically eliminates bezels and keeps the panel thin – makes for a sleek and stylish TV, with built-in cable management that helps reduce cord clutter. It may not be the brightest TV out there, but we think it’s a great option for gamers or as an additional screen. Also available at The Good Guys for AU$1,495 and Appliances Online for AU$1,411.

Typically setting you back AU$1,899 — which we’d argue is already affordable for what you get — a AU$400 saving makes for a far more attractive price, especially when shopping outside of the major sales.

For your money, you’re getting a 4K smart TV that offers good, but not great, sound. That's not uncommon in the TV space though, and so for true home cinema, we'd always recommend adding a soundbar. Fortunately, Samsung has knocked the price down of this HW-Q600C Q-Series Soundbar, which has the added benefit of Samsung's Q-Symphony. With both TV and soundbar paired, you'll be able to take advantage of all speakers, resulting in a more impressive home theatre experience.

And for gamers, the Q60C has an in-built Game Mode, which reduces lag speeds for faster gaming. Plus, Samsung TVs have the Xbox Game Pass app so you can stream over 100 of the best video games straight to your TV.

(The only real downside here is the lack of HDMI 2.1 ports, so if you own a PS5 or Xbox One and you’re a serious gamer, you may want to consider upgrading to the Samsung QN900C Neo QLED, also discounted to just AU$4,499).

Do note, though, that we have found the Q60C cheaper on Appliances Online for AU$1,411 — AU$88 cheaper than Samsung's deal. However, the listed price is a whopping AU$290 more than the manufacturer's RRP at AU$2,189.

But no matter where you choose to buy the QLED TV from, this screen is ideal for situations where you need a TV, but you’re not looking for something that’s top-of-the-line. For this price, especially with the savings on offer, the Q60C is a decent starter screen for younger viewers or gamers.