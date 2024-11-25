Don't wait! Samsung's S95D OLED just dropped $800 in surprise Black Friday deal

Black Friday is soon upon us, bringing with it some enticing deals on everything from sportswear to keyboards, but what I'm eyeing up is some stellar OLEDs in the wild — main among them Samsung TVs, like its brilliant S95D, one of the best OLED TVs of the year.

Right now you can snatch up the 65-inch Samsung S95D OLED TV for $2,297 at Amazon. That's a 26% discount in this Black Friday deal, slashing $800 off of one of Samsung's newest and brightest displays. At 65 inches, this is a huge win for those looking to get their foot in the OLED door and experience their favorite entertainment the way it was intended to be.

Why this is a great Black Friday deal

The S95D uses new anti-glare coating to ensure ambient-lit environments don't distract from the viewing experience.

to ensure ambient-lit environments don't distract from the viewing experience. It's built on a 144Hz refresh rate on Samsung's most prolific motion processing and AI upscaling chipset.

on Samsung's most prolific motion processing and AI upscaling chipset. This is the cheapest 65-inch top-of-the-line OLED you'll find under Samsung for Black Friday.

you'll find under Samsung for Black Friday. The S95D comes with Tizen OS and its Gaming Hub, which has access to Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming services.

As you'll see in our Samsung S95D OLED review, this is the pinnacle of OLED TVs. It leverages Samsung's new AI chip that's built for upscaling and motion processing, which is only amplified on the brilliant anti-glare coating that's applied to the screen for expert viewing even in a sunlit room. In our review, we raved about the S95D's HDR brightness performance, measured at 1,780 nits in a 10% window, making it a top performer.

With its Tizen OS, you'll have access to a wide swath of some of the best streaming services in the market, not to mention Samsung's Gaming Hub, a place built for game enthusiasts with Xbox Game Pass and several other game streaming apps. Samsung is one of the only TV makers with access to these game streaming platforms, meaning you won't even need a PS5 or Xbox Series X to play your favorite games.

There's no question that the S95D is one of the best TVs this year with its powerful audio system, brilliant OS and easy-to-use picture modes. Now you can get it for well under $3,000.

If you're in the market for a new OLED TV, this is the one to get as you'd be hard-pressed to find a brand new premium OLED at 65-inch under $2,500. But maybe you're in need of something a bit cheaper, like this 48-inch LG B4 OLED that's slashed down to $599. For more discounts, check out our Black Friday TV deals live blog.