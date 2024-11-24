I'm a TV expert and this LG OLED is one of the best TV deals you'll see this Black Friday
One of the most affordable OLEDs of 2024 just got even cheaper
I've been covering Black Friday TV deals for over a decade, and every year, one TV stands above the rest as the model I recommend the most to friends, family and readers. This year, it's the LG B4 — a budget-friendly OLED TV that just got even friendlier.
Right now, every size in B4 series is on sale, but the most noteworthy is one of the smaller models: the 48-inch LG B4 OLED is just $599 at Best Buy. That's a full $200 off its previously discounted sale price, and easily one of the best deals I've seen on an OLED TV.
Given the ebbs and flows of the holiday shopping season, there's no guarantee that these discounts will last. If you're determined to land one of the best Black Friday TV deals of the year, though, you owe it to yourself to read on.
Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync. The 48-inch B4 is a Best Buy exclusive, but all of the other sizes in the series are on sale as well.
55-inch: was $1,196 now $996 @ Amazon
65-inch: was $1,296 now $1,196 @ Amazon
77-inch: was $1,796 now $1,596 @ Amazon
As an entry-level model, you might be tempted to write the B4 off. After all, it's not as premium-seeming as pricier LG OLEDs like the LG C4 and LG G4. Writing it off, however, would be a mistake.
The B4 is more affordable than its higher-end counterparts primarily on account of its more modest display. According to our lab tests, the B4's peak HDR brightness tops out at around 650 nits. This is lower than the C4's 1,000-nit capabilities and well below the G4's 1,500-nit spec. The C4 and the G4 leverage higher-end hardware and it shows — particularly during HDR movies and games.
But that didn't stop the B4 from looking downright great in or labs and living rooms. In our LG B4 review, we immediately ooh'd and ahh'd at everything from modern, 4K Blu-rays to sports broadcasts. A big reason for this is inherent to the B4's OLED panel; perfect black levels and surgical contrast control not only enhance the depth and clarity of an image, they make highlights look brighter, too. In other words, 650 nits on an OLED TV is probably going to look brighter than 650 nits on an average LED TV.
And as far as features go, the B4 cuts so few corners that you can't help but cheer on LG for the favor. Are you a dedicated gamer? The B4 comes with almost every gaming-related enhancement you'll find on those higher-end options. It supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility. It supports Dolby Vision gaming, if you own an Xbox and that's important to you. Heck, it even supports LG's Game Optimizer mode, which makes it incredibly easy to tweak your TV's picture and performance depending on the game you're playing.
The 48-inch B4 is a Best Buy exclusive, but remember: Every size in this series is on sale.
The 55-inch LG B4 is only $996 at Amazon, for example. The 65-inch B4 is just $1,196. And, if you're looking to adorn your living room with an extra-large OLED TV, the 77-inch LG B4 is just $1,596 — that's roughly the price of a 65-inch C4. In other words, it's a ridiculously good deal.
It's unclear just how long these discounts are going to last, so I recommend beating the Black Friday rush and securing one of these TVs while you still can. I've been covering the shopping season long enough to know that a deal like this is often too good for the TVs to stay in stock.
