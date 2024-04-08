Huge Best Buy sale on 75-inch OLED and QLED TVs — here’s the 7 deals I’d buy

If only the largest possible TV will do, don’t miss this awesome sale at Best Buy. This retailer is slashing the prices of TVs 75 inches and larger, so it’s the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment center.

75-inch TV deals — Best sales now

Hisense 75" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $748 now $649 @ Best Buy

Hisense's proprietary ULED technology is a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support and built-in Google Assistant. We named this the best budget TV on the market after evaluating it in our Hisense U6K review.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-Class-Mini-LED-Google-65U6K%2Fdp%2FB0C6XMBLJL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$647 @ Amazon | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FHisense-75-Class-Mini-LED-U6K-Series-Dolby-Vision-4K-Smart-Google-TV-75U6K-2023-Model%2F2669095647" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$647 @ Walmart

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRoku-Striking-Resolution-Automatic-Brightness%2Fdp%2FB0CLFBSJLP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$899 @ Amazon

Hisense 75" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

If you want a new 65-inch TV for game day and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-range price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C73PVJ6N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

LG 77" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support are also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said it "blows away its competitors to become one of the best value OLED TVs on the market."

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BVXKMCK4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> sold out @ Amazon

TCL 85" QM8 4K QLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The TCL QM8 QLED TV packs HDR10/HRD10 Plus/Dolby Vision IQ/Dolby Atmos support, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 with eARC and Google Assistant compatibility. With 2,300 local dimming zones and TCL AIPQ Gen 3, TCL claims this TV will reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. We saw even better than that in our TCL QM8 QLED TV review.

Price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J6PP81%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,698 @ Amazon

Samsung 77" S89C 4K OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

The Samsung S89C OLED is a Best Buy exclusive. It features a 120Hz panel that works with Samsung's Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro to create crisp 4K visuals at fast speeds of up to 120Hz. Meanwhile, the TV's Game Motion Plus fetaure goes up to 144Hz with compatible PC connected content. You also get four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+ support, Amazon Alexa built-in, and Samsung's own Tizen operating system.