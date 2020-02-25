Trending

The Galaxy S20 Ultra had one job — and Samsung screwed it up

By Mike Prospero

The Galaxy S20 Ultra's centerpiece feature is its camera. And yet testing of the phone revealed some noticeable flaws. How did Samsung miss this?

Best Samsung phones 2020: Which Galaxy model should you buy?

By Philip Michaels

Not sure which Samsung phone is best for you? Here's a guide to all the Galaxy phones we recommend.

Best phones for 2020: The best smartphones ranked

By Mark Spoonauer

Here are the best phones that we’ve tested, including the top Android phones, iPhones and cheap phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review

By Adam Ismail

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a beast of a phone with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, a 108MP camera with super-long zoom and 5G standard, but a very big price tag.

Samsung Galaxy S20 blasted for camera issues, Samsung promises update

By Matt Evans

As reviewers tear into Samsung Galaxy S20's camera issues, Samsung insists an update is on the way.

The best camera phones in 2020

By Adam Ismail

These are the best camera phones based on our testing and face-offs between the top phones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may get this secret weapon for amazing battery life

By Mark Spoonauer

The Note 20 could get a new 5G-optimized OLED display that uses less power and emits less blue light.

New iOS feature will be a lifesaver for iPhone owners

By Kate Kozuch

Restoring an iPhone might become much easier soon. Apple is working on over-the-air recovery for iOS devices.

Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 battle is ON as Google asks US to lift ban

By Jesus Diaz

If Huawei P40 Pro comes with Google apps, Samsung Galaxy S20 could be in for a fight

New Samsung Galaxy Note 20 designs show off never-before-seen specs

By Matt Evans

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could have advanced health metrics, a built-in projector and more

Best phone battery life in 2020: The longest lasting smartphones

By Philip Michaels

These phones held out for at least 11 hours in our test to offer the best phone battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Fold review

By Mark Spoonauer

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is an innovative and exciting foldable phone, but Samsung doesn’t justify the high price.

Motorola Razr review (2020)

By Adam Ismail

The Motorola Razr offers a large display in a futuristic foldable design, but its many shortcomings mean it's not worth the $1,500 splurge.

iPhone 12 news gets worse: Coronavirus threatens significant delay

By Kate Kozuch

iPhone 12 launch might be delayed due to coronavirus-related factory shutdowns and travel limitations.

New iPhone 12: Everything we know about Apple’s 2020 iPhones

By Adam Ismail

The iPhone 12 promises to be the biggest upgrade in years. Here's everything you need to know.

The best wireless chargers for iPhone and Android in 2020

By Don Reisinger

These are the best wireless chargers for keeping your iPhone or Android phone juiced up.

The best photo organizer apps in 2020

By John Corpuz

Manage your snaps with one of these top photo organizer apps

LG V60 ThinQ 5G takes aim at Samsung Galaxy S20 with dual screens, lower price

By Adam Ismail

The LG V60 looks to shake things up among Android phones. Here's everything we know so far.

iPhone 12 might be forced to offer removable batteries

By Jesus Diaz

A new law could force iPhones such as the iPhone 12 to adapt user-replaceable batteries.

New iPhone 12 design shows off biggest EVER screen and four cameras

By Matt Evans

This incredible iPhone 12 video gives us a look at a potential final design for the phone

Samsung Note 20 could bring back this popular feature from the Galaxy S5

By Richard Priday

A new EU law may mean Samsung’s Galaxy S21 and other future smartphones will need to have easily replaceable batteries.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review (hands on)

By Caitlin McGarry

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite delivers a big screen, triple cameras and the S Pen — with a few trade-offs.

iPhone 11 review

iPhone 11 review

By Mark Spoonauer

The iPhone 11 offers superb cameras, fast performance and excellent battery life for an affordable price

Google Pixel 4 XL review

Google Pixel 4 XL review

By Philip Michaels

The Google Pixel 4 XL has the same killer cameras as the Pixel 4, but with a bigger screen and larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 review

Samsung Galaxy S20 review (hands on)

By Mark Spoonauer

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a powerful flagship phone with a smooth 120Hz display, 5G and advanced cameras in a compact design.

Here's Moto's Galaxy S20 challenger, the Motorola Edge Plus

By Philip Michaels

Motorola's next flagship phone, the Motorola Edge Plus, is expected to have a Snapdragon 865 processor and a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, according to leaked specs.

Samsung Galaxy S20 just put iPhone 12 on notice with new fast charging tech

By Richard Priday

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has been certified to fast-charge with a whole range of adapters, not just Samsung’s own.

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 preorder deals you can get now

By Louis Ramirez

Don't pay full price. These are the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals you'll find today.

Apple foldable iPhone will be revealed in 'less than a year'

By Richard Priday

An Apple foldable will be revealed in less than 12 months, and go on sale shortly after, according to a folding glass expert.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra battery life: 120Hz display takes 3 hours off

By Mark Spoonauer

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is capable of delivering epic battery life, but the 120Hz display mode is a huge drain.