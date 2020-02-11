Trending

Android malware

Scary Android malware can steal your 2FA codes and swipe patterns

By Kate Kozuch

New Android malware can remotely access smartphones to steal credentials and 2FA Google Authenticator codes.

Clearview AI facial recognition

Yikes! 3 billion images stolen from facial recognition database

By Kate Kozuch

Clearview AI, the facial-recognition firm that contracts with law-enforcement agencies, reported its client list data has been breached by an intruder with “unauthorized access.”

iBaby Monitor M6T

Baby monitor flaw lets strangers spy on your kids: What to do

By Paul Wagenseil

The iBaby Monitor M6S have several serious security and privacy flaws, but its maker may have fixed them.

Best video doorbells

Best video doorbells in 2020

By Mike Prospero

These are the best video doorbells based on video quality, notifications, smart home integration and more.

Kr00k attack

A billion iPhones, Galaxy phones, iPads and Kindles at risk from massive Kr00k Wi-Fi flaw

By Seth Rosenblatt

Flaw in Broadcom Wi-Fi chips could let creeps bypass Wi-Fi network passwords and read your data.

Samsung data breach

Samsung admits data breach following Find My Mobile fail

By Michael Andronico

Samsung has admitted that several user records were leaked following a strange Find My Mobile notification error.

best ad blockers

The best ad blockers in 2020

By John Corpuz

The best ad blockers and privacy extensions zap irritating ads and help you opt out of intrusive marketing schemes.

best password manager

The best password managers in 2020

By Paul Wagenseil

The best password managers we've tested save you time while helping you stay safe online.

Best identity theft protection

The best identity theft protection services in 2020

By Paul Wagenseil, Brian Nadel

We tested the five most popular identity theft protection services over a three-month process. Here are the best identity services that protect you most.

Best antivirus software

The best antivirus software in 2020: Free and paid

By Paul Wagenseil, Tom's Guide Staff

Here is the best antivirus software available based on each program's malware detection, performance impact and extra features.

best vpn

The best VPN services 2020

By James Rivington

VPN The best VPNs to keep your data safe - the perfect tool if you care about your privacy, travel frequently or often work on public Wi-Fi.

Cameo is leaking user data and private celebrity videos you paid for

By Kate Kozuch

Cameo, the popular app that lets you pay celebrities to record short shout-out videos, is overrun with security flaws.

Firefox VPN Private Network Logo

Firefox VPN released: What you need to know

By Paul Wagenseil

Firefox's VPN service is now available to beta testers, but you'll need to know a few things before you can try it out.

Gold lion statue in front of the MGM Grand resort and hotel in Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts data breach hits millions of guests: What to do now

By Paul Wagenseil

10.6 million MGM Resorts guest records were posted in a hacking forum, and the company confirmed it had a data breach last summer.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN review

By Sead Fadilpašić

Speed, privacy, platform support, features... ExpressVPN has got it all.

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani warming up the crowd during a Trump presidential campaign rally in Iowa, September 2016.

Rudy Giuliani's Twitter typos are a malware trap! Don't click these

By Paul Wagenseil

The misspelled weblinks on former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's Twitter feed are being exploited by pranksters and crooks.

VPN on laptop

Beware: This fake VPN installer is stealing users' passwords

By Paul Wagenseil

Russian crooks have put up a fake ProtonVPN website to get you to download and install malware.

Ring (finally) makes two-factor authentication mandatory

By Kate Kozuch

Starting today two-factor authentication will be needed to sign into Ring accounts.

Hands typing on a laptop keyboard.

Millions of Dell, HP, and Lenovo PCs sitting ducks for firmware attacks

By Paul Wagenseil

Trackpads, Wi-Fi cards, webcams and other peripheral devices built into millions of PCs have lousy firmware security that let the devices be hacked, a report says.

Apple developer says iOS is adware — and he's right

By Jesus Diaz

iOS is packed with ads, a never-ending, ever-present stream of calls to join Apple’s own services and buy its products

Pile of cash lying next to a laptop keyboard.

Should you still pay for antivirus software?

By Emily Long

Now that Windows Defender is so reliable, what's the point of paying for antivirus software? There are still a few good reasons.

ESET

ESET 2020 antivirus review: Lightweight on all counts

By Brian Nadel

ESET's antivirus software barely slows system performance, but it offers middling malware protection and can get expensive if you have a lot of machines to protect.

Female doctor writing on a clipboard.

Coronavirus 'cure' emails are spreading malware, stealing passwords

By Paul Wagenseil

Scam emails promising coronavirus cures or safety tips are trying to steal your passwords or infect your computer.

IPVanish

IPVanish VPN is a whopping 67% off right now

By Tom's Guide Staff

IPVanish offers 1,100 servers in 60 countries, and it's 67% off.

Windscribe

Windscribe ups free VPN game with all-encompassing ad blocker

By Paul Wagenseil

VPN provider Windscribe now lets its free clients use the ROBERT server-side ad and tracker blocker, which works on all devices regardless of browser configuration.

Woman Sad Window

What is stalkerware, and how can it hurt you?

By Seth Rosenblatt

Antivirus makers are finally starting to see the threat of stalkerware apps, but more needs to be done to protect victims from digital domestic abuse.

Chrome browser on desktop displaying Chrome logo.

Yikes! Google just removed more than 500 malicious Chrome extensions

By Kate Kozuch

Google pulled over 500 malicious Chrome extensions from the Web Store after security researchers exposed a malware operation that injects nasty ads in users’ browsing sessions.

Two teenage boys leaning against a wall texting on smartphones. best encrypted messaging apps

Best encrypted messaging apps

By John Corpuz

Worried about others snooping on your conversations? Check out the best encrypted messaging apps for Android and iOS devices.

Two iMac models on sale in a retail store.

Macs face nearly twice as many online threats as Windows PCs (report)

By Paul Wagenseil

Mac users are likely to see far more adware and other threats than their Windows counterparts, Malwarebytes says.

Laptop surrounded by abstract network data.

Dangerous new malware spreads over Wi-Fi: Protect yourself now

By Paul Wagenseil

A new variant of the Emotet Trojan is a Wi-Fi worm that can hop over the air from one wireless network to another.