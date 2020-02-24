Trending

PS5 design looks amazing

This PS5 design is cool, minimalist and awesome

By Henry T. Casey

A new PS5 design has us hoping Sony makes a console this awesome looking.

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X might escape coronavirus, but Microsoft Surface Duo won't

By Matt Evans

Microsoft posts an update for its Surface fans, but gamers waiting for Xbox Series X can breathe a sigh of relief

Dell cheap laptop deal

Dell cheap laptop deal takes $279 off Alienware gaming laptops

By Hilda Scott

Dell's cheap laptop deal takes 17% off all Alienware gaming systems.

baldur's gate iii

Baldur's Gate 3 is the deep, gorgeous RPG I've been waiting for

By Marshall Honorof

Based on an early demo, Baldur's Gate 3 looks extremely promising, featuring faithful Dungeons & Dragons gameplay, and plenty of choices.

Marvel's Avengers will work on PS5 and Xbox Series X

PS5 and Xbox Series X exclusives: Why Square Enix says no

By Michael Andronico

Square Enix has revealed that it has no plans to build PS5 or Xbox Series X exclusives for the time being.

Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro

Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: Which should you buy?

By Andrew E. Freedman

The Xbox One X has more power than the PlayStation 4 Pro, but Sony fights back with an incredible game lineup and a lower price.

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X: new "Quick Resume" feature leaves PS5 in the dust

By Matt Evans

The Xbox Series X will allow you to jump right back into games even after rebooting the console

PS5

Key PS5 features finally confirmed by GameStop

By Matt Evans

Backwards compatibility is 100% coming to the PS5 in a move set to rival the Xbox Series X

PS5 Sony PlayStation 5

PS5: Release date, price, specs, games and more

By Michael Andronico, Richard Priday

Here's everything we know so far about Sony's PS5, including specs, release date, possible games and more.

Google Stadia review

Google Stadia review

By Marshall Honorof

Google Stadia is an impressive cloud gaming service but it's half-completed and full of inconveniences.

Amazon Prime

What Is Amazon Prime?

By Louis Ramirez, Marshall Honorof

Amazon Prime membership includes more than just fast shipping. Here's what every potential Amazon Prime member needs to know.

Nintendo Switch review

Nintendo Switch review

By Richard Priday

Editor's Choice

Since launch, the Nintendo Switch has grown significantly, gaining more battery life, an online subscription and a handheld-only "Lite" edition.

Best PS4 Games - Red Dead Redemption 2

The best PS4 games in 2020

By Marshall Honorof

Whatever you like to play, the best PS4 games have something for everyone.

best tycoon games

Best tycoon games: Top business sims and management games for mobile

By John Corpuz

Found your own mega-corporation, run a brewery and more with these tycoon games that simulate real-world businesses on your smartphone.

best apple tv apps

The best Apple TV apps and games in 2020

By Don Reisinger

These are the best Apple TV apps, from streaming services and games to fitness and kids apps

Best VR headset

Best VR headset in 2020

By Sherri L. Smith, Richard Priday

These are the best VR headsets you can buy, including standalone VR headsets and ones for PCs and phones

Xbox One S

Xbox One prices plummet ahead of Sony's inevitable PS5 reveal

By Matt Evans

As the PS5 doubtless gears up for a big announcement, Microsoft wants more gamers in the Xbox One camp

Nintendo Switch console and game deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals for March 2020

By Hilda Scott

These are the best Nintendo Switch deals right now for consoles, bundles, games and accessories

PS5 and Xbox Series X

You'll still have a PS5 or Xbox Series X in 10 years, says Microsoft

By Matt Evans

Phil Spencer says cloud-based gaming will increase the longevity of PS5 and Xbox Series X – not replace them

PS5 release date rumor

PS5 release date reveal tipped for tomorrow: Is this finally it?

By Henry T. Casey

Everybody is thirsty for the PS5 release date, and it's leading to people publishing the thinnest of leads.

PS5 Godfall

PS5 will be unveiled in March, says one key leak we all ignored

By Matt Evans

As February comes to a close, one noted PS5 leaker had the answer all along

PS5

PS5 fans are getting impatient after huge Xbox Series X reveal

By Michael Andronico

Members of the PS5 community are getting impatient and concerned following Microsoft's reveal of the Xbox Series X specs.

ps5

PS5 controllers will monitor your SWEAT to change games on the fly

By Richard Priday

A patent filed by Sony shows a new kind of controller attachment that lets it monitor a user's sweat and heart rate.

The best PS4 deals

The best PS4 deals in February 2020

By Hilda Scott

Save big on PS4 deals, bundles, games and accessories

Microsoft Xbox One S Console

The best Xbox One deals in February 2020

By Hilda Scott

The best Xbox One deals right now on consoles, bundles, games, controllers, headsets, and other accessories.

The best laptop deals right now

Best laptop deals for March 2020

By Hilda Scott

The best laptop deals for January 2020 from MacBooks to Chromebooks to portable Windows PCs.

Xbox Series X will feature Cyberpunk 2077

Xbox Series X will top PS5 with this killer feature

By Henry T. Casey

Worried you'll be buying the same game again on PS5? Xbox Series X games will save you from spending again.

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X specs announced in surprise attack on PS5

By Matt Evans

Backwards compatibility! Smart delivery! All-new Xbox Series X specs have been revealed. Your move, PS5

Xbox Series X release date, price, pre-order, controller and more

By Michael Andronico

Here's everything you need to know about Xbox Series X, including its release date, price, specs, controller and more.

PlayStation 5

PS5 and Xbox Series X dev kits "spectacular" says one developer

By Matt Evans

As the PS5 and Xbox Series X get rave reviews from devs, is the PS5 reveal imminent?