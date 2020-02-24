This PS5 design is cool, minimalist and awesome
A new PS5 design has us hoping Sony makes a console this awesome looking.
A new PS5 design has us hoping Sony makes a console this awesome looking.
Microsoft posts an update for its Surface fans, but gamers waiting for Xbox Series X can breathe a sigh of relief
Dell's cheap laptop deal takes 17% off all Alienware gaming systems.
Based on an early demo, Baldur's Gate 3 looks extremely promising, featuring faithful Dungeons & Dragons gameplay, and plenty of choices.
Square Enix has revealed that it has no plans to build PS5 or Xbox Series X exclusives for the time being.
The Xbox One X has more power than the PlayStation 4 Pro, but Sony fights back with an incredible game lineup and a lower price.
The Xbox Series X will allow you to jump right back into games even after rebooting the console
Backwards compatibility is 100% coming to the PS5 in a move set to rival the Xbox Series X
Here's everything we know so far about Sony's PS5, including specs, release date, possible games and more.
Google Stadia is an impressive cloud gaming service but it's half-completed and full of inconveniences.
Amazon Prime membership includes more than just fast shipping. Here's what every potential Amazon Prime member needs to know.
Since launch, the Nintendo Switch has grown significantly, gaining more battery life, an online subscription and a handheld-only "Lite" edition.
Whatever you like to play, the best PS4 games have something for everyone.
Found your own mega-corporation, run a brewery and more with these tycoon games that simulate real-world businesses on your smartphone.
These are the best Apple TV apps, from streaming services and games to fitness and kids apps
These are the best VR headsets you can buy, including standalone VR headsets and ones for PCs and phones
As the PS5 doubtless gears up for a big announcement, Microsoft wants more gamers in the Xbox One camp
These are the best Nintendo Switch deals right now for consoles, bundles, games and accessories
Phil Spencer says cloud-based gaming will increase the longevity of PS5 and Xbox Series X – not replace them
Everybody is thirsty for the PS5 release date, and it's leading to people publishing the thinnest of leads.
As February comes to a close, one noted PS5 leaker had the answer all along
Members of the PS5 community are getting impatient and concerned following Microsoft's reveal of the Xbox Series X specs.
A patent filed by Sony shows a new kind of controller attachment that lets it monitor a user's sweat and heart rate.
The best Xbox One deals right now on consoles, bundles, games, controllers, headsets, and other accessories.
The best laptop deals for January 2020 from MacBooks to Chromebooks to portable Windows PCs.
Worried you'll be buying the same game again on PS5? Xbox Series X games will save you from spending again.
Backwards compatibility! Smart delivery! All-new Xbox Series X specs have been revealed. Your move, PS5
Here's everything you need to know about Xbox Series X, including its release date, price, specs, controller and more.
As the PS5 and Xbox Series X get rave reviews from devs, is the PS5 reveal imminent?
Current page: 1