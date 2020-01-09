Apple Powerbeats 4 launching soon: What we know so far
Apple Powerbeats 4 received the FCC's approval this week, suggesting the new buds are launching soon.
Apple Powerbeats 4 received the FCC's approval this week, suggesting the new buds are launching soon.
The Sony WH-1000xM3 and Bose QC 35 II deliver superb noise cancelling, long battery life and compelling special features, but there can be only one winner.
Between the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show—among others—Amazon offers a multitude of speakers to get its Alexa voice assistant. Here are the best Alexa devices.
These are the best Bluetooth speakers based on audio quality, design, battery life and more.
We compare the pros and cons of the Bose 700 and the QC 35 II
These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy based on our in-depth reviews, from the AirPods to great alternatives.
The best headphones deals right now from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart and more.
Apple Music offers a compelling mix of streaming music, live radio and social interaction, but is it better than Spotify?
Get the Bose 700 on sale while you can
Here are the best soundbars for movies, music and gaming that will blow away your TV's wimpy speakers.
While it’s not fully rolled out to all users yet, Spotify is adding lyrics to its songs on iOS and Android phones, plus the desktop app too.
The Anker Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition is a tough sell, due to a clunky interface, a high price and a disappointing soundscape.
Rumors coming from Apple’s new production partners in Taiwan point to a Lite version of Apple’s excellent noise cancelling earbuds.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus improve on Samsung's excellent wireless earbuds with rich sound, better microphones and an 11-hour battery life.
The excellent Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones are at their lowest price ever.
A leaked spec sheet tells us what to expect from the Galaxy Buds Plus, with many of the features in line with rumors we've heard about Samsung's new wireless earbuds.
Here are the best gaming headsets available now, including top models for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Apple is rumored to be preparing a set of over-ear headphones following the success of the AirPods.
From headphones to speakers, here are the best Bose deals you can get right now.
Here are the best outdoor speakers, including waterproof, rock-shaped and mounted deck models.
Sonos audio devices are known for multiroom music playback, smart assistants, and support for all the major streaming services. Here's your guide to Sonos speakers.
We tested the most popular Bluetooth headphones and wireless earbuds to find the best wireless headphones for you.
Users are reporting that the ANC on their AirPods Pro has worsened, and a recent firmware update might be to blame.
We tested several sports earbuds from the most popular brands to see which are worth your money. Here are the best sport headphones available.
The Galaxy Buds Plus are expected to debut at Samsung's Feb. 11 product launch, but they won't have active noise cancellation as had been rumored.
Here are the best noise cancelling headphones available, including wireless headphones and wireless earbuds.
Guides, tips, tricks and how-tos for getting the most of the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Fire TV, and other Alexa-enabled smart speakers. Here's how to use Alexa.
From nimble, cloud-based streaming players to feature-packed apps for audiophiles, here are the best Android music apps for your listening pleasure.
Put Alexa or another virtual assistant in your home to answer questions, control smart home gadgets, play music and more with one of our best smart speakers.
Bose announced it is partnering with Lensabl to deliver custom prescription lenses for its Frames AR glasses.
Current page: 1