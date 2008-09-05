Trending

The best laptop deals right now

Best laptop deals for March 2020

By Hilda Scott

The best laptop deals for January 2020 from MacBooks to Chromebooks to portable Windows PCs.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop deal is just $484 on Amazon now

By Richard Priday

You can buy this cheap but mighty gaming laptop for under $500 on Amazon, but it's around only for today

Acer Refines Its Mixed Reality Approach With New Headset

By Philip Michaels

The Ojo 500 will be the first Windows mixed reality headset where you can separate the lens from the head band, making it more ideal to use where multiple people will wear the device.

The Predator Thronos Gaming Chair Is Absolutely Insane — And We've Tried It

By Jesus Diaz, Philip Michaels

Now you can leave the world and go live inside this ridiculous gaming throne.

Acer Predator Cestus 500 Review: A Solid Modular Gaming Mouse

By Marshall Honorof

The Acer Cestus 500 is a perfectly good pack-in mouse for new Acer systems, although it's also worth considering the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum and the SteelSeries Rival 600, if you can spend a little more.

Acer Swift 5 Hands-on: 'World's Lightest' 15-inch Laptop Makes Me Giddy

By Mark Spoonauer

Weighing less than 2.2 pounds, the Swift 5 is incredibly light for a 15.6-inch laptop, and it rocks very thin bezels.

Acer Aspire S 24 Review: Premium Looks at a Value Price

By Brian Westover

The Acer Aspire S 24 manages to look like a far more premium system than it is and pack some great features into its slim chassis, like Qi wireless charging, HDMI input and an Intel 8th Generation processor.

Acer Aspire U27 Review: Desktop Looks, Laptop Power

By Brian Westover

The Acer Aspire U27 is a good midrange all-in-one, and it sounds good thanks to strong speakers and silent liquid cooling, but the PC's admittedly clever design touches are overshadowed by limited laptop-class hardware.

Acer Launches First Chrome OS Tablet to Fight iPad

By Andrew E. Freedman

Acer's $329 Chromebook Tab 10 will have full access to the Google Play store.

Acer Aspire GX-281 Review: Is This Ryzen Gaming PC Worth It?

By Andrew E. Freedman

The Acer Aspire GX-281 is a Ryzen-powered desktop computer that looks cool but is expensive for the performance it offers.

I Jumped Off a Building In a Windows MR Headset

By Andrew E. Freedman

A VR experience called 'The Ledge' shows a $299 headset that Microsoft is working on with its hardware partners can be enough for a hair-raising experience.

Acer's Answer to the Fitbit Blaze Is Very Cheap

By Mark Spoonauer

Acer's Leap Ware looks like a decent fitness tracker watch for $139, but that might be enough to sway shoppers.

Acer Liquid Jade Primo: A Windows Phone for .... Who Exactly?

By Mike Prospero

A bright display and Windows Continuum support make the Liquid Jade Primo an affordable option for Windows phone fans, but there's not enough here to attract Android or iOS switchers.

Acer Gets Serious About Gaming with Predator Line

By Sam Rutherford

Acer has unleashed its Predator line of gaming machines, which includes a desktop, monitor and two laptops.

Acer Aspire Z3-605-UR21 Review

By David Eitelbach

The Acer Aspire Z3-605-UR21 offers a 23-inch 1080p touch screen for just $729, but other family-friendly all-in-ones provide a better value.

MacBook Air Alternatives

By Paul Escallier

As much as Apple would like you to believe the MacBook Air is the only notebook of its kind, there’s a whole world of Ultrabook alternatives out there.

Acer, Lenovo Quad-Core Tablets Coming in Q1

By Douglas Perry

Acer and Lenovo have apparently scheduled the launch of their quad-core Tegra 3 tablets for the first quarter of next year.

Microsoft Adds ViewSonic, Acer to Android Licensees

By Douglas Perry

Android continues to be a gold mine for Microsoft. ViewSonic and Acer are the latest two companies to have signed patent licensing agreements with Microsoft.

Acer's 'Liquid Metal' Phone Runs Android 2.2

By Jane McEntegart

A lot of the Acer-Android talk these days is centered on the company's supposed plans for a line of Android tablets in various different sizes. However, it seems Acer has other Android plans, ones that don't come in 7- and 10-inch flavors.

Quality Time with Windows Phone 7

By Devin Connors

We feasted our eyes on Microsoft' Windows Phone 7. Find out what details we learned about the hardware, OS, and application development.

New 3D HD Monitors: Acer Vs. Alienware

By James Pikover

3D gaming monitors go HD. We compared the two newest 23.6 HD-ready displays—one from Acer and one from Alienware. Don’t forget the glasses!

Laptop Upgrade: How To Install SSD

By William Van Winkle

You can upgrade your laptop's hard drive from a bulky disk to a svelte solid state drive--we'll show you how. Performance boost included.

Back To School Guide

By Rachel Rosmarin, William Van Winkle

On the hunt for student-friendly notebooks, peripherals, and accessories? Check out our guide to outfitting a student lair with the most practical gear.

Acer Aspire One Review

By Benjamin Kraft

Acer wants a slice of the netbook pie. With the Aspire One, Acer adds XP, Linux, and an Atom CPU to the mix. How does it perform?