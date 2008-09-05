Best laptop deals for March 2020
The best laptop deals for January 2020 from MacBooks to Chromebooks to portable Windows PCs.
The best laptop deals for January 2020 from MacBooks to Chromebooks to portable Windows PCs.
You can buy this cheap but mighty gaming laptop for under $500 on Amazon, but it's around only for today
The Ojo 500 will be the first Windows mixed reality headset where you can separate the lens from the head band, making it more ideal to use where multiple people will wear the device.
Now you can leave the world and go live inside this ridiculous gaming throne.
The Acer Cestus 500 is a perfectly good pack-in mouse for new Acer systems, although it's also worth considering the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum and the SteelSeries Rival 600, if you can spend a little more.
Weighing less than 2.2 pounds, the Swift 5 is incredibly light for a 15.6-inch laptop, and it rocks very thin bezels.
The Acer Aspire S 24 manages to look like a far more premium system than it is and pack some great features into its slim chassis, like Qi wireless charging, HDMI input and an Intel 8th Generation processor.
The Acer Aspire U27 is a good midrange all-in-one, and it sounds good thanks to strong speakers and silent liquid cooling, but the PC's admittedly clever design touches are overshadowed by limited laptop-class hardware.
Acer's $329 Chromebook Tab 10 will have full access to the Google Play store.
The Acer Aspire GX-281 is a Ryzen-powered desktop computer that looks cool but is expensive for the performance it offers.
A VR experience called 'The Ledge' shows a $299 headset that Microsoft is working on with its hardware partners can be enough for a hair-raising experience.
Acer's Leap Ware looks like a decent fitness tracker watch for $139, but that might be enough to sway shoppers.
A bright display and Windows Continuum support make the Liquid Jade Primo an affordable option for Windows phone fans, but there's not enough here to attract Android or iOS switchers.
Acer has unleashed its Predator line of gaming machines, which includes a desktop, monitor and two laptops.
The Acer Aspire Z3-605-UR21 offers a 23-inch 1080p touch screen for just $729, but other family-friendly all-in-ones provide a better value.
As much as Apple would like you to believe the MacBook Air is the only notebook of its kind, there’s a whole world of Ultrabook alternatives out there.
Acer and Lenovo have apparently scheduled the launch of their quad-core Tegra 3 tablets for the first quarter of next year.
Android continues to be a gold mine for Microsoft. ViewSonic and Acer are the latest two companies to have signed patent licensing agreements with Microsoft.
A lot of the Acer-Android talk these days is centered on the company's supposed plans for a line of Android tablets in various different sizes. However, it seems Acer has other Android plans, ones that don't come in 7- and 10-inch flavors.
We feasted our eyes on Microsoft' Windows Phone 7. Find out what details we learned about the hardware, OS, and application development.
3D gaming monitors go HD. We compared the two newest 23.6 HD-ready displays—one from Acer and one from Alienware. Don’t forget the glasses!
You can upgrade your laptop's hard drive from a bulky disk to a svelte solid state drive--we'll show you how. Performance boost included.
On the hunt for student-friendly notebooks, peripherals, and accessories? Check out our guide to outfitting a student lair with the most practical gear.
Acer wants a slice of the netbook pie. With the Aspire One, Acer adds XP, Linux, and an Atom CPU to the mix. How does it perform?
Current page: 1