Save big without spending big with these 14 Prime Day deals for under AU$50

Prime Day is on once again, and while the ongoing cost of living crisis makes it hard for many Aussies to get excited for Amazon's sale event this time around, it's nice to see that we can still find plenty of great Prime Day deals for less than AU$50.

Yes, you read that correctly — Amazon is slashing prices on small ticket items as well as more expensive products, meaning even those on a tight budget can still save some cash on the latest tech!

Of course, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to nab these deals, but if you don't have one, you can can take advantage of a free 30-day trial.

Below you'll find 14 fantastic tech deals which all fall below the AU$50 threshold that we've set for ourselves. We're talking deals on Amazon smart speakers like the Echo Pop and Echo Dot, and other handy items like power banks, indoor Ring cameras and even wireless gaming mice.

So if you're trying to curb your spending but still interested in nabbing a tech-related bargain, you've come to the right place! Here are our picks for the 14 best Prime Day deals under AU$50.

Echo Pop | AU$79 AU$29 (save AU$50) This Amazon Echo Pop speaker will turn your house into the smart home of your dreams, with access to thousands of Alexa skills such as checking the weather, controlling music and listening to the news. You can even make calls — all by using just your voice.

Echo Dot (5th gen, 2022) | AU$99 AU$49 (save AU$50) The Echo Dot offers impressive audio quality for a smart speaker. Knocking 51% off RRP, this smart speaker comes with voice control via Alexa too, so you can stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders. This Echo device is also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White.

Fire TV Stick Lite | AU$59 AU$29 (save AU$30) Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Fire TV Stick Lite. This nifty gadget allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote.

INIU B6 22.5W 10,000 mAh Slim Power Bank | AU$46.99 AU$25.49 (save AU$21.50) This fast charging power bank has a RRP of AU$46.99, but is often sold for AU$29.99, making the drop to AU$25.49 a nice extra discount. It's a great option for fast charging a phone when on the go, and our colleagues over at TechRadar give it top marks in their best power banks buyers guide. Need a larger capacity? The INIU B5 has a 20,000 mAh capacity and is currently 33% off and on sale for AU$39.99.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) | AU$59 AU$43 (save AU$16) Transform any older TV or monitor into a smart TV thanks to Google's streaming dongle. You can connect your phone, laptop or tablet and play your favourite films or shows all by plugging this little beauty into the back of any supported screen. While this isn't the cheapest price we've seen, a Chromecast will enhance any home setup. If you're after the 4K model, it's also on sale for AU$75, down from AU$99.

JLab Go Air Tones True Wireless Earbuds | AU$49.95 AU$34.97 (save AU$14.98) These JLab buds are a step away from their usual vibrant hues, as the in-ears were designed to complement the user's skin tone. With decent sound quality, reliable controls, 8 hours of runtime on one charge, and seven colourways to choose from, you can't go wrong with picking up the Go AIr Tones for AU$35.

Soundcore Glow Mini Portable Speaker | AU$79.99 AU$39.99 (save AU$40) Need a funky portable Bluetooth speaker to take to the beach or your next pool party? Soundcore's Glow Mini is a great option with its IP67 rating against water and dust. It also offers 360-degree sound, 12 hours of battery life and a colourful light show. It even floats, so you can chuck it straight into the pool and not have to worry about it.

JBL Clip 4 | AU$89.95 AU$49.40 (save AU$40.58) In the market for an ultra-compact, ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker? JBL's Clip 4 is an especially handy one, in that has a built-in carabiner clip so you can attach to your belt, which is the style at this time. It's also got an IP67 rating, which makes it water and dust resistant —perfect for clipping onto your shower caddy.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Lightbulbs (2-pack) | AU$32 AU$23 (save AU$9) Transform any space into an immersive, multicoloured zone with TP-Link Tapo smart bulbs. Using Wi-Fi and an accompanying app, you can dim, increase brightness, set a timer and use voice control to change the settings of the lights in your home.

Logitech Pebble Wireless Mouse | AU$49.95 AU$18 (save AU$31.95) If you're after a minimalist and aesthetically pleasing mouse to match your home or office setup, this Logitech one is it. With wireless Bluetooth connectivity, this stylish mouse comes in five colours and offers users near-silent clicks and scrolls. Plus, the design is ambidextrous, meaning it'll be comfortable no matter what hand you use.

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd gen) | AU$99 AU$49 (save AU$50) Give yourself the ultimate peace of mind when you're away thanks to this Ring Camera deal. Now in a black colourway, you'll be able to check in from wherever you are with Live View and 1080p HD full colour vision. This camera is easy to set up, as it comes with wall mounts and a wired connection. This camera is available in black and white colourways, so it'll seamlessly blend into any home decor.