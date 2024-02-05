Get 4 AirTags for just $20 each on Amazon right now

Beyond being one of the best key finders we've tested, Apple's AirTags are a godsend for tracking all of your everyday items. These small and discrete buttons measure just 1.26-inches wide so you can throw them in a bag or slip them into a wallet with ease. If you commute or travel often they're the best way to keep track of your luggage throughout the journey.

Right now, the Apple AirTag (4-pack) is on sale for $79 at Amazon. That's a savings of $20 off the set's normal $99 price and the deepest discount yet for Apple's smart Bluetooth trackers.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. Why get a single AirTag when you can get a pack of four, so you have one for every item.

If you own an iPhone this is in my opinion the best accessory you can buy. AirTags are priceless for the peace of mind these trackers bring if you often misplace your gear. Not only do they play a loud sound to help you quickly find their general location, but their Precision Find feature uses an ultrawideband to provide accurate GPS-like directions to track down your AirTag to the inch.

Should you leave an item behind the Find My app will alert your iPhone if you leave an item behind with optional location-based notifications. This has paid off the cost of my AirTags tenfold—saving my wallet, backpack, and keys from being left behind in late-night Ubers, trains, and restaurants. I've had mine for just a bit under a year and they're still running great aside from the fact that I need to replace the batteries. Even in low-power mode I can play their chime and see them on a map.

At just $20 per AirTag this is a relatively small investment that can save you a ton of time and stress each day. My coworkers opted to add a keychain case to their AirTags to hook them around the straps inside their backpacks and suitcases. They swear by the Belkin Apple AirTag holder ($12, Amazon), though there are dozens of options to choose from.