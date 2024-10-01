Although Prime Day (a.k.a. Prime Big Deal Days) kicks off next week, Amazon is already offering some great deals. Right now, you can score LEGO sets across all different franchises for sale, with some of my favorite finds starting at just $9.

You can actually find discounts on dozens of LEGO sets, so it can be confusing to device which ones are worth buying. As a devoted LEGO fan of 15-plus years, I have a pretty good sense of the sets you should get right now with these early Prime Day discounts.

For example, the LEGO Icons Orchid on sale for $39 at Amazon is a great find, while Star Wars fans will be excited to see Ahsoka's New Republic E-Wing from the Disney Plus series on sale for $89 — it's $20 off, which is a great discount when it comes to one of LEGO's most collectible product lines.

I'm sure we'll see more Amazon LEGO deals pop up when Prime Day is in full swing, but if you're hoping to score some great deals now, see my favorite finds below. (Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes this week).

Amazon LEGO deals to shop now

LEGO Marvel War Machine Mech Armor: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

The LEGO Mech offerings continue to grow, and for now, fans can add this posable, Marvel-inspired figure to their collection. It comes with three stud shooters and a matching minifigure, making it great score for under $10.

LEGO Harry Potter Dobby The House-Elf: was $34 now $27 @ Amazon

Everyone's favorite house elf comes to life in this 403-piece set from LEGO's Harry Potter theme. Posable head, ears, arms and fingers animate Dobby while accessories pulled straight from the movies make this a must-have for fans.

LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar: was $44 now $35 @ Amazon

This year's LEGO Star Wars advent calendar is already on sale! It's a tradition to open a new window of this calendar every day of the month and assemble whatever is inside. It comes with minifigures, microfighters, and more.

LEGO Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Though the entire LEGO botanicals collection is worth owning, my favorite find among this year's Prime Day discounts is the LEGO Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with it's own pot!

LEGO Star Wars: Ahsoka New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter: was $109 now $89 @ Amazon

Fans of Ahsoka on Disney Plus will love this set that comes with two starships, so you can reenact scenes from the series. It also comes with five minifigures, stud shooters, retractable landing gear and more in over 1,000 pieces total.

LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT: was $119 now $95 @ Amazon

Any LEGO Technic set is for those interested in fundamental engineering, but the LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT is an especially great set for car enthusiasts. This popular classic is a perfect 1:12 scale with authentic features like a V6 engine. At 20% off, this is an epic LEGO Prime Day deal.