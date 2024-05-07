New iPad Pro 2024 boasts first-ever tandem OLED display — here’s why it’s a breakthrough

Apple is finally bringing OLED technology to its M4 iPad Pro lineup with a first-of-its-kind engineering feat that stacks two OLED screens together for amplified brightness potentials and longer lifespans.

Called “tandem OLED,” Apple’s new design aims to bring the best of both worlds in higher brightness and gorgeous color accuracy to the iPad. The new product was announced at its virtual “Let Loose” event on Tuesday, highlighting a purported 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness in both HDR and SDR content, and a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits.

Thanks to leveraging OLED screens, the new iPad Pro can deliver exceptional luminance, deeper blacks for higher contrast, and improved motion processing, as well as true HDR. This is due to improved handling on each pixel’s color and brightness at a pace of under a millisecond, altering saturation and volumes to better serve what’s on the screen at a moment’s notice.

This new technology, which Apple is coining the Ultra Retina XDR, was made in partnership with both LG Display and Samsung Display, costing Apple as much as a purported $2.9B to produce. For iPad customers, it’s potentially worth every penny as it claims to bring to market the only device that delivers this quality in display brightness and color saturation.

The iPad Pro will come in two main sizes, a 13-inch and 11-inch model, both equipped with the new tandem OLED structure. They will also be among Apple’s thinnest devices yet, with the 13-inch model measuring at 5.1mm thick and the 11-inch model resting at 5.3mm. You can even get a nano-texture glass add-on for reduced glare, but it's only available on the 1TB and 2TB options.

The 13-inch iPad Pro will start at $1,299 while the 11-inch iPad Pro is just $999. Orders for both new OLED Apple iPads officially kick off today on Apple's online store.

