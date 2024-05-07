New iPad Pro 2024 boasts first-ever tandem OLED display — here’s why it’s a breakthrough

Apple is finally bringing OLED technology to its M4 iPad Pro lineup with a first-of-its-kind engineering feat that stacks two OLED screens together for amplified brightness potentials and longer lifespans.
Called “tandem OLED,” Apple’s new design aims to bring the best of both worlds in higher brightness and gorgeous color accuracy to the iPad. The new product was announced at its virtual “Let Loose” event on Tuesday, highlighting a purported 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness in both HDR and SDR content, and a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits.
Thanks to leveraging OLED screens, the new iPad Pro can deliver exceptional luminance, deeper blacks for higher contrast, and improved motion processing, as well as true HDR. This is due to improved handling on each pixel’s color and brightness at a pace of under a millisecond, altering saturation and volumes to better serve what’s on the screen at a moment’s notice.
This new technology, which Apple is coining the Ultra Retina XDR, was made in partnership with both LG Display and Samsung Display, costing Apple as much as a purported $2.9B to produce. For iPad customers, it’s potentially worth every penny as it claims to bring to market the only device that delivers this quality in display brightness and color saturation.
The iPad Pro will come in two main sizes, a 13-inch and 11-inch model, both equipped with the new tandem OLED structure. They will also be among Apple’s thinnest devices yet, with the 13-inch model measuring at 5.1mm thick and the 11-inch model resting at 5.3mm. You can even get a nano-texture glass add-on for reduced glare, but it's only available on the 1TB and 2TB options.
The 13-inch iPad Pro will start at $1,299 while the 11-inch iPad Pro is just $999. Orders for both new OLED Apple iPads officially kick off today on Apple's online store.
More from Tom's Guide
- iPad Air 2024 release date, price, specs and latest news
- Apple announces Apple Pencil Pro with barrel roll and squeeze capabilities
- Forget the $1,299 iPad Pro — this iPad just got a permanent price cut to $349
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel.