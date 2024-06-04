Win! Score the amazing Apple Watch 9 for $100 off right now

The smartest, brightest, and mightiest Apple Watch yet is currently on sale at Amazon. But the clock is ticking — for a limited time only, you can get $100 off Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + 41 mm), the biggest discount we've seen on Amazon since the smartwatch's debut back in September 2023.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm) for $299 at Amazon. The Apple Watch Series 9 offers advanced ways to track your health, improve your workout performance, and stay connected — without having to tap the screen, another magical new feature added to the device.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

Biggest deal yet! The Apple Watch Series 9 is the sleekest and smartest Apple Watch we've seen and has an extremely powerful S9 chip that allows a super bright display. It pairs seamlessly with your other Apple devices and helps you stay connected on the go. Plus, the impressive "double tap" feature allows you to control your Apple Watch with one hand. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we give it 5 stars and consider it "the best smartwatch yet."

Price Check: $299 @ Best Buy

Although the Apple Watch 9 doesn't differ much in appearance when compared to its predecessor, its Series 9 chip sees a 25% improvement in efficiency. According to our reviewer, "Siri now works much faster with support for complete on-device computing, so nothing is being sent up to the cloud. This means that Siri can execute certain commands even when the Apple Watch Series 9 is disconnected from Wi-Fi or a smartphone."

Additionally, its health and safety features are even more powerful, allowing you to take an ECG virtually any time, see how much time you've spent in REM, and take you temperature, providing more insight to your overall wellbeing.

In addition to the GPS-only model, the Apple Watch 9 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) version is on sale for $399 at Amazon, 20% off its original price.