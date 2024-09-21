Wayfair's fall sale is live — 15 deals I'd shop now on furniture, mattresses and more

If you've shopped at Wayfair, you know the online retailer that specializes in home goods is a rare gem that pairs affordability with style. For those looking to revamp their home without breaking the bank, we strongly encourage you to check out Wayfair's current sale.

In honor of the new season,Wayfair's fall savings event is offering a whopping 75% off high-quality and stylish furniture, bedding, decor, lighting and more. But the clock is ticking! The sale ends early next week so we recommend perusing these picks and finding the furniture and decor that best suits you and your home's unique style.

Here are my 15 favorite deals from Wayfair's fall sale. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Wayfair coupons).

Editor's Choice

Mattresses: up to 45% off @ Wayfair

Hoping to upgrade your old mattress? Look no further than these deals at Wayfair. Sealy, Zinus, Brooklyn Bedding and more popular sleep brands are discounting mattresses of all sizes with deals starting at just $129. You can also snag great deals on mattress toppers, box springs and more.

Tableware: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Upgrade your dining room tabletop with deals on serving trays, dinnerware sets, drinkware and much more. With options starting at just $15, you'll get a gorgeous table setup at an even more attractive price.

Area Rugs: up to 75% off @ Wayfair

Regardless of your home's individual style or size, Wayfair has a plethora of area rug options that are now a whopping 75% off. From hallway runners and entrance mats to large living and dining room rugs, there's a discounted rug that's perfect for your home.

Staub Cast Iron 3.5 Qt Pumpkin Cocotte: was $471 now $199 @ Wayfair

This adorable pumpkin-shaped cast iron cocotte is a must-have for fall. Not only will it serve as a whimsical piece of seasonal decor atop your stove, it's also perfect for simmering hearty stews and slow-cooking meat and vegetables to tender perfection.

The Best Wayfair Deals

Wayfair Basics Sheer Curtain 59" x 84" Panel: was $15 now $7 @ Wayfair

Curtains can get expensive, fast. But these airy, sheer pieces start at just $7. These single panels go up in price as the size increases, but even the extra-long, 120-inch length won't run you more than $12. Layer these or use them to softly filter light; reviewers say they wash surprisingly well, and "once ironed, they look just as good as more expensive brands. Would definitely buy again."

Wayfair Sleep Memory Foam Pillow: was $99 now $26 @ Wayfair

This shredded memory foam-filled pillow from Wayfair's in-house brand boasts 16,000-plus 5-star reviews that rave about its cool touch, contouring support and fluff-ability. Every size (standard, queen, and king) is on sale right now and it ships fast.

Kelly Clarkson Home Natural Jute Basket: was $149 now $47 @ Wayfair

Store your fall throw blankets, extra pillows, and other miscellaneous decor items like books (even kids' toys!) in this 19-inch tall braided basket. Crafted from 100% natural jute, this exclusive item from Kelly Clarkson's home collection with Wayfair is a steal, considering it's now 60% off.

Brightech Outdoor Solar Powered String Lights: was $169 now $54 @ Wayfair

One of the best solar lights you can buy, this set from Brightech is now just $54 for 27-feet worth of ambiance. They are super easy to install and perfect for any backyard, balcony, patio, terrance, porch, or even interior spaces.

Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Dining Set: was $389 now $157 @ Wayfair

If you don't need a full outdoor dining table — though there are plenty to pick from — but rather a place to rest your glass or plate, this side table and chair combo might be your best bet. A Bob and Cortney Novogratz design, the all-weather wicker seat and back adds an elevated touch to the powder-coated metal frame.

Willa Arlo Berryville Metal Scalloped Mirror: was $244 now $185 @ Wayfair

"Love this mirror shape," one reviewer writes of this wavy number. The metal finish, with a bit of antique flourish, paired with a hefty weight (30 pounds!) speaks to the quality of this piece. It measures in at 35 inches high and 24 inches wide.

Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair: was $342 now $214 @ Wayfair

This accent chair will look sophisticated in just about any living room, den or office. Wrapped in faux-leather upholstery, the chair features a traditional wingback design and rests on four angled iron legs for an industrial modern look.

Hamilton Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: was $409 now $235 @ Wayfair

From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors this fall. You'll love cozying up to the portable fire pit that includes a spark screen, log poker, log grate and vinyl storage cover.

Brently Upholstered Dining Chair (Set of 2): was $512 now $299 @ Wayfair

Instantly elevate your dining area with this set of two crisp and comfy upholstered chairs. Featuring a curved back that contours the body for added support and foot caps to prevent scratching on the floor, their simple design and neutral color options will look great in any home.

Anyuta Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions: was $1,502 now $489 @ Wayfair

Get over $1,000 off on this outdoor patio set. Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with the set that includes one loveseat, two armchairs and a coffee table. Made of a solid steel and resin rattan, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. Its also resistant to water and corrosion. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.