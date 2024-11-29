These 11 Black Friday home appliance bargains are guaranteed to upgrade your abode

Black Friday 2024 is here and there are steaming hot discounts on all the appliances that make your house a home. If you've been putting off upgrading your vacuum, air fryer, coffee machine or even your fridge, now's the time to invest in these great deals.

With prices slashed at several of Australia's biggest retailers, including The Good Guys, Myer and Amazon, you can save big on your next home purchase. Plus, with Christmas just around the corner, there's never been a better time to nab a loved one an upgrade to their favourite home appliance — and trust us, we know they have one!

You'll need to act fast if you want to secure a bargain — like the other best Black Friday deals, these buys will expire at the close of Cyber Monday, December 2.

Best Black Friday home appliance deals

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde Fan: was AU$1,149 now AU$825 at Amazon Save AU$324

While you can nab the first-gen edition of this fan at JB Hi-Fi for AU$798, if you're looking for the latest model with formaldehyde filtration, this Amazon deal is for you. Acting as both a heater and a cooling fan, it automatically detects formaldehyde, airborne particles and gases, and reports them in real-time, so you'll always know if anything nasty is in the air. It also comes with a remote control and offers a night mode where it quietens down.

Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer: was AU$100 now AU$88 at The Good Guys Save AU$12

This smart-looking Tefal machine will have you cooking up a storm. The 4.2L capacity basket provides plenty of space to air fry pretty much whatever you please and with 8 preset cooking options, you can rest assured it will be cooked, fried, or grilled to perfection.

Roborock Flexi Lite Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner: was AU$899 now AU$299 at Amazon Save AU$600

Knocking a whopping AU$600 off RRP for Black Friday, Roborock's Flexi Lite vacuum boasts an impressive 17,000Pa suction power, effortlessly removing dirt and debris from hard surfaces. The combo wet-dry vac has a modest 40-minute runtime, so you can clean multiple rooms or larger areas without breaks. It also has dual water tanks that separate clean and dirty water, and it can self-wash too, meaning it'll always be hygienic and odour-free whenever you need to vacuum your floors.

Ninja Creami (NC300): was AU$299 now AU$227 at Amazon Save AU$72

Looking to whip up your own frozen desserts at home? Then look no further! Slashing 24% off RRP, this Amazon deal on the infamous Ninja Creami is hard to pass up.

LG 530L French Door Fridge (Stainless Finish): was AU$1,777 now AU$1,477 at The Good Guys Save AU$300

This 530L French door fridge from LG carries a nice AU$300 discount for Black Friday. With a gorgeous stainless steel finish, and 5-star energy rating, this model also packs a stack of smart features (like temperature control) when using the LG ThinQ app. And even though it’s a French model, this fridge has been designed with narrow spaces in mind, measuring only 835mm across so it can fit into smaller alcoves. The fridge also has a 10-year warranty, so you can breathe easily knowing you can rely on it to last.

Shark Cordless Detect Pro w/ auto-empty system: was AU$999 now AU$548 at Amazon Save AU$451

It may not have as many attachments as some of the more expensive vacuums on the market, but the Shark Cordless Detect Pro with auto-empty system is an absolute beast on hard floors and carpets. It can automatically adjust its power level to help conserve battery or remove stubborn dirt, and its great for getting into corners.

Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,599 at Myer Save AU$400

A small but welcome saving on the Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum here. Thanks to an extending side brush, Dyson's robovac does a better job of getting closer to the edges of a room compared to others. Couple this with Dyson's suction power and you have yourself a solid robot vacuum minion. Navigation could be better, but we hope any issues can be fixed with future firmware updates.

Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme Floor Cleaner: was AU$999 now AU$699 at The Good Guys Save AU$270.02

Slashing AU$300 0ff RRP, this Good Guys deal on Tineco's Floor One S6 Pro Extreme is hard to pass up. The 3-in-1 smart floor washer can handle both wet and dry messes, and it self-cleans thanks to its dual water tanks. If you're constantly cleaning your floors, this machine is worth nabbing, especially at the discounted rate.