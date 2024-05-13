The best period swimwear has hit the sales before summer — 5 deals from $9 I recommend

Whether you're a fan of cold water immersion, wild swimming, or saving your strokes for warmer climates, summer is fast approaching, and we've found some worthy deals on swimwear already.

But not just any swimwear. Period swimwear has taken off, and we're here for it. Nothing is more frustrating than your menstrual cycle interrupting your dedicated exercise regime. Now you can swim whatever the time of month because period protective clothing is hitting the activewear and swimwear industries by storm. We're talking period leggings, period pants and even period swimwear.

We've found great deals, including the SherryDC high-waisted bikini bottoms for just $9 @ Amazon. Read on for my favorite five deals so far, and report back as we continue to add deals to this round-up.

Best period swimwear deals

SherryDC High Waisted Bikini Bottoms was $18 now $9 @ Amazon

At just $9 and 50% off, these bikini bottoms are a steal. 2 % Nylon, 18% Spandex and waterproof fabric make these swim bottoms breathable and quick-dry with an absorbent liner and leak-proof gusset.



Feitycom Menstrual Swimwear Bikini Bottoms: was $26 now $13 @ Amazon

Your period doesn't mean you must wear black pants, so why not liven things up with the Feitycom bikini bottoms? Highly absorbent and maximum protection with every use. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Savvi Black Menstrual Leakproof Bikini Bottoms Mid Waisted: was $35 now $24 @ Amazon

These leakproof mid-waisted bikini bottoms look and feel just like regular pants, made from 75% polyamide & 25% spandex. The material is breathable and quick-dry with a leakproof bamboo charcoal gusset, extended by an extra 3.5” for additional coverage in the water.

Savvi High Rise Swim Pants: was $40 now $28 @ Amazon

Prefer a high-rise fit instead? The Savvi brand has you covered. The period-proof reusable swimwear holds up to 15ml of liquid and offers light-moderate absorbency.

Beautikini Swimming Costume: was $42 now $32 @ Amazon

The one-piece menstrual swimwear has a criss-cross back design, adjustable shoulder straps to fit your body, plus no built-in padding (win). Materials are leak-proof, anti-odor and even prevent side leakage using a highly absorbent and deodorizing lining.

Can you swim with just period swimwear?

Absolutely. Designs vary, but period swimwear works like period pants or period leggings without screaming to others that you're wearing them. Brands use highly absorbent and waterproof materials, like nylon and spandex, and feature water-repelling qualities so that you can swim without fear.

Check the brand for quality and materials before purchasing and make sure the pants are breathable with leak-proof gussets and (if possible) extended liners for peace of mind.