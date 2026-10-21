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The 2026 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar just crashed to £22 — get it while you can

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Build up to Christmas with this super-cheap Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026
(Image credit: Lego)
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Christmas is closer than you think... and the start of Advent is even closer. Luckily, right now there are a bunch of Lego Advent Calendars up for grabs — and they're even discounted.

The best deal of the bunch is definitely the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 on sale for £23. To be honest, the mini Grogu figure in a Christmas sweater is worth the asking price alone.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026
Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026: was £29 now £22 at Amazon

Celebrate the holidays in true Star Wars style — and score a nice saving. This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features 8 mini build vehicles and unique minifigures, like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday attire.

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Lego City Advent Calendar 2026
Lego City Advent Calendar 2026: was £22 now £17 at Amazon

Looking for a cheaper deal? You add Santa Claus' workshop to your Lego City collection for just £17. This Lego Advent Calendar comes with 24 surprise mini builds and minifigures — there's even an adorable mini Christmas tree.

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Advent Calendars are a yearly tradition for Lego, so it always puts a smile on my face when I see them pop up. It's even better when they drop in price before the start of Advent! I highly recommend picking one up to start the fun of winter right away.

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Lego Snowman Ornaments: was £10 now £8 at Amazon

Get ready for Christmas with these Lego Snowman Ornaments! Ideal to decorate the Christmas tree — or just pop them on a shelf to remind you of fun winter memories.

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Lego Pokémon SMART Play Berry Bash with Bulbasaur and Bidoof
Lego Pokémon SMART Play Berry Bash with Bulbasaur and Bidoof: was £17 now £12 at Amazon

Bulbasaur and Bidoof are an iconic duo of Pokémon for sure, and now you can create them in Lego form. They look cute on their own (and come with a berry growing station,) but add a Lego Smart Brick and you can take them into battle with lights and sound effects.

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Several Lego Speed Champions kits are on sale, but this one is a steal with 34% off. If you're team Ferrari, it's the perfect way to show your spirit.

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Lego Gingerbread AT-AT Walker: was £54 now £43 at Amazon

I had to do a double take the first time I saw this Lego set. A gingerbread AT-AT is an amazing concept for sure, and the gingerbread Darth Vader minifigure just makes the set even more amazing.

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Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

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