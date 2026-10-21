The 2026 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar just crashed to £22 — get it while you can
Build up to Christmas with this super-cheap Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar
Christmas is closer than you think... and the start of Advent is even closer. Luckily, right now there are a bunch of Lego Advent Calendars up for grabs — and they're even discounted.
The best deal of the bunch is definitely the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 on sale for £23. To be honest, the mini Grogu figure in a Christmas sweater is worth the asking price alone.
Celebrate the holidays in true Star Wars style — and score a nice saving. This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features 8 mini build vehicles and unique minifigures, like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday attire.
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Looking for a cheaper deal? You add Santa Claus' workshop to your Lego City collection for just £17. This Lego Advent Calendar comes with 24 surprise mini builds and minifigures — there's even an adorable mini Christmas tree.
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Advent Calendars are a yearly tradition for Lego, so it always puts a smile on my face when I see them pop up. It's even better when they drop in price before the start of Advent! I highly recommend picking one up to start the fun of winter right away.
Lego Christmas deals
Get ready for Christmas with these Lego Snowman Ornaments! Ideal to decorate the Christmas tree — or just pop them on a shelf to remind you of fun winter memories.
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Bulbasaur and Bidoof are an iconic duo of Pokémon for sure, and now you can create them in Lego form. They look cute on their own (and come with a berry growing station,) but add a Lego Smart Brick and you can take them into battle with lights and sound effects.
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Several Lego Speed Champions kits are on sale, but this one is a steal with 34% off. If you're team Ferrari, it's the perfect way to show your spirit.
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I had to do a double take the first time I saw this Lego set. A gingerbread AT-AT is an amazing concept for sure, and the gingerbread Darth Vader minifigure just makes the set even more amazing.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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