Best blue-light-blocking glasses 2019

Hours of working on a computer or scrolling through your phone at night can make your eyes itchy and dry, and affect the quality of your sleep, too. Blue-light glasses are popular accessories that claim to help, easing eye strain caused by staring at screens for too long.

To be clear, there’s no scientific evidence that blue light actually causes eye strain, nor that blue-light glasses can help ease eye strain. You should speak to an eye doctor if you suffer from persistent eye irritation, or if you’re looking to replace your existing prescription lenses with a pair of blue-light-blocking ones.

If you’d like to try a pair out, though, we’ve gathered some options. The best blue-light blocking glasses, Prospek Arctic from Spektrum ($37), offer both at a reasonable price. If you're looking for a low-cost pair, the TJIN Square Nerd Blue Light Blocking Glasses ($17) work great, too. But for the most extensive prescription possibilities, Felix Gray has attractive styles, like Roebling, for everyday wear.

How we picked

To find the best blue-light-blocking glasses, we reviewed products from top-rated brands on Amazon and Best Buy. We also asked our colleagues and friends in the tech world which styles they like for long hours spent with screens.

After noting impressions of the design and doing research into prescription options, we wore different pairs for several days and gauged how our eyes felt each evening.

1. Spektrum Prospek Arctic

Between the timeless style, prescription compatibility and affordable cost, these are the best blue-light-blocking glasses for most computer users.

Weight: 7.2 ounces | Lens tint: Slightly yellow | Total styles: 28 | Prescription option: Yes, and readers up to +3.00

Reasonable price

Plethora of options

Reader styles

Spektrum's Prospek Arctic blue-light-blocking glasses are affordable, unassuming and available in a wide range of reader powers. The lenses' slight yellow tint filters blue light without entirely discoloring a digital screen, making them perfect for computer work. For an additional, you can add your prescription to the Prospek Arctics easily on Spektrum's website . Although the Arctic style reflects a unisex, modern aesthetic, there are a number of more conventional frame styles under $50 available from the brand.

2. TIJN Square Nerd Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Cute, lots of colors and easy on your budget. These aren't the most durable frames but they'll do a fine job at your desk.

Weight: 1.44 ounces | Lens tint: none | Total styles: 15 | Prescription option: No

Low cost

Multiple color options

Only one shape

If you're not sure whether blue-light-blocking glasses are for you, this $17 pair from TIJN is a good place to start. The cute, nerd-shaped frames are an Amazon best-seller and a budget version of the brand's high-end styles. They come in multiple colors and are perfect to keep as a travel or backup pair of blue-light blockers. Although you can't get these with prescription lenses, TIJN's glasses do a fine job if you wear contacts or have decent eyesight.

3. Pixel Argo

If style is your name, Pixel is your game. These aviator frames are lightweight and look great.

Weight: .07 ounces | Tint: None | Total styles: 59 | Prescription option: Yes

30-day risk-free trial

Multiple stylish options

No lens tint

Pricey

Pixel Eyewear's Argo blue-light glasses are impeccably retro, and they're just one example from the large library of chic designs the company offers. Pixel's lenses are so clear that you might not think they're blocking your eyes from blue light, but wearing them for a few days helped with those nagging, computer-screen-induced headaches. Though they're pricey at $95, you can wear them in any setting, including outdoors. The lenses double as UV blockers that protect eyes from harmful radiation.

4. Felix Gray Roebling

Add your prescription to Felix Gray frames for a pair of affordable blue-light-blocking glasses you can wear every day.

Weight: .86 ounces | Tint: None | Total styles: 16 | Prescription option: Yes, and readers up to +2.5

Thorough prescription options

Multiple fit offerings

Expensive for non-prescription style

With Felix Gray glasses, you don't have to choose between your prescription lenses and protection from blue light. Although limited in number, all of Felix Gray's styles can be customized to your prescription, and the brand offers reading glasses with powers up to +2.5, too. They're expensive for non-prescription styles, but the $145 cost for a vision-correcting pair is quite affordable for everyday glasses.

Felix Gray also names its glasses after famous scientists, mathematicians and inventors. The Roebling style is named for Emily Roebling, the first female field engineer who oversaw construction of the Brooklyn Bridge.

5. ElementsActive Over Glasses Anti Blue Blocker

ElementsActive has an array of options for blue-light blockers that can be worn in conjunction with prescription lenses.

Weight: 1.6 ounces | Tint: Amber orange | Total styles: 4 | Prescription option: No

Fits well over prescription glasses

Lar range of coverage

Orange tinted lens

If you're content with the prescription lenses you own but want blue-light protection on occasion, the $20 ElementsActive Over Glasses Anti Blue Blocker glasses do the trick. We found they're the best for wearing with prescriptions because they're large enough to fit over most glasses comfortably. ElementsActive also offers clip-on blue-light blockers that attach to frames. The lenses are tinted an unattractive orange, but you can rest assured that blue light isn't reaching your eyes while wearing them.

6. Gunnar Intercept

These blue light blockers are gamer-approved.

Weight: 1.12 ounces | Tint: Yellow | Total styles: 30 | Prescription option: Yes

Comfortable fit

Large range of coverage

Yellow tinted lens

Gunnar is the only patented gaming eyewear, making its Intercept pair perfect for those who spend hours at a time playing on a PC or other console connected to a TV. Though they are advertised as "gaming" glasses, they work just as well for any computer activity where you have to look at a screen for extended periods. The yellow-tinted lens might deter some, but the coloring softens the light emitted from screens. Gunnar has a vast selection of frame styles, some of which are quite stylish.