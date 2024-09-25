Smartwool 'Last Chance' sale slashes activewear prices in half — 11 cozy deals I'd buy right now

If you're looking to upgrade your cool weather wardrobe in preparation for autumn temperatures, you'll definitely want to check out Smartwool's 'Last Chance' sale.

Right now, many cozy items are majorly discounted, like these Joviansphere crew socks for only $13 or this all-season Merino 1/4 zip for just $57. And if you're not ready to embrace cooler weather just yet, you can pick up a new pair of men's active lined 7" shorts slashed to $51 or women's active biker shorts for $48.

From supportive active apparel and durable base layers to warm socks and fun beanies, there's tons of fall must-haves to choose from. Shop Smartwool's entire 'Last Chance' sale from $9, or keep scrolling to see all 11 of my favorite deals.

Best Smartwool deals

Thermal Merino Reversible Headband: was $25 now $13 @ Smartwool

Prepare for cold and windy conditions on your next late fall or winter hike with this cozy thermal headband, made with 100% Merino wool. One side is all gray, while the other features a neat mountainscape — both options would go with most outfits. But if gray isn't your color, there are four other discounted colorways to choose from.

Everyday Joviansphere Crew Socks: was $24 now $13 @ Smartwool

If you're looking for cozy crew socks, Smartwool is the place to shop. Among all the discounted options, this purple striped color scheme is my favorite, but there are a ton of sock deals to shop. Constructed primarily with yarn and Merino wool, these warm socks might become a staple in your cold weather wardrobe.

Ski Over The Calf Socks: was $29 now $17 @ Smartwool

Anyone with plans to ski this winter should snag these ski socks with full cushioning, which gives you more warmth, impact protection, and durability. Plus, despite being made with warm materials, like yarn and Merino wool, these socks are breathable, thanks to body-mapped mesh zones throughout.

Lodge Girl Beanie: was $40 now $24 @ Smartwool

Save $16 on this stylish beanie, adorned with a faux fur pom at the top and cable knit detailing all the way around for a classic look. Made with 52% recycled polyester and 30% Merino wool, it'll keep you warm and protected from the wind in addition to looking good. You can also grab this beanie in black or vibrant orange.

Active Crop Bra (Women's): was $70 now $42 @ Smartwool

Good sports bras are hard to come by, so when I saw this Smartwool crop bra slashed by $28, I jumped on it. It features four-way stretch fabric, removable padding, and a Merino/TENCEL blend along the interior back panel, straps, and bottom band to wick away moisture and improve breathability. There's a fun pink and orange print on sale, too.

Active Lined 4” Short (Women’s): was $75 now $45 @ Smartwool

Save $30 on a new pair of lightweight running shorts, made with recycled stretch-woven fabric that's quick to dry. The inside liner is constructed with a Merino/TENCEL blend designed to cool your legs down as you work up a sweat, and a hidden zipper pocket can store your keys, cards, or cash when you don't want to bring a bulky bag. You may have to check out the other color options to find the deal in your size.

Active Biker Short (Women’s): was $80 now $48 @ Smartwool

Whether you're wearing these biker shorts to work out or under a warm fall dress to prevent chafing, there's no doubt they'll feel comfy. With four-way stretch fabric, a high waistband, and Merino wool for breathability, they'll hug your body in the best way and provide plenty of flex for movement. Plus, there's a built-in side pocket to stash your phone or other essentials. (Only small and extra small sizes are still available).

Active Lined 7” Short (Men’s): was $85 now $51 @ Smartwool

An elastic waistband and adjustable drawcord keep these shorts in place, but they're otherwise incredibly breezy and lightweight. Whether you're heading to the gym or wearing these as a quick-dry base layer under joggers in the winter, these Smartwool shorts are a great pick.

All-Season Merino Base Layer 1/4 Zip (Women’s): was $95 now $57 @ Smartwool

This all-season, form-fitting top is the perfect base layer for transitional weather between summer and winter. It features 100% Merino wool inside next to your skin, a recycled nylon exterior for extra durability, and a semi-locking slider on the zipper so you can control how much warm or cool air you let in.

Thermal Merino Base Layer Crew (Men’s): was $115 now $69 @ Smartwool

Unlike Smartwool's all-season layer, this thermal layer is best-suited for cool to cold weather, so it'll last you on all your outdoor excursions through fall and winter. With 100% Merino wool construction, this base layer is breathable, thermo-regulating, odor-resisting, and most importantly, comfortable.