Score! One of our favorite smart garage door openers is just $31 at Best Buy
Best Buy is slashing the price of Chamberlain devices
Chamberlain makes some of the best smart garage door openers we've tested. Now that Labor Day sales have started, Best Buy is discounting some of our favorite Chamberlain devices.
For instance, right now you can get the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad on sale for $69 at Best Buy. That's $30 off and one of the best deals we've seen. Below I've rounded up some of our favorite Chamberlain deals right now at Best Buy. Note: My Best Buy Plus and Total members get extra savings. (Membership starts at $49/year). Additionally, make sure to check out our guide to the top Best Buy coupon codes.
My Best Buy: from $49/year @ Best Buy
My Best Buy members get access to exclusive deals at Best Buy. Although there is a free tier, paying members get additional savings. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Indoor Home Security Camera: was $39 now $31 @ Best Buy
Members only! The MyQ Smart Indoor Camera lets you keep tabs on the inside of your home. It sends you real-time activity notifications so you'll have peace of mind that your home is safe. Note: This deal is for My Best Buy Plus and Total members only. (Membership starts at $49/year).
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Security Camera: was $49 now $44 @ Best Buy
This security camera works alone or as an upgrade to your MyQ-connected garage door opener. It adds streaming video, recorded events, motion detection, and 2-way communication to the MyQ app.
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy
The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you see and control who has access to your garage door. It has a built-in 1080p camera with 160-degree wide angle view and it lets you assign unique PIN codes for family, guests, or service providers. The battery-operated device works with myQ, Chamberlain, LiftMaster, Raynor, and AccessMaster garage door openers made after 1993.
