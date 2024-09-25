Score! Huge Ninja sale knocks 15% off appliance purchases of $150

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is on the horizon. While I'm expecting to see dozens of appliances on sale during Amazon's 48-hour event, today I've spotted a sale you can take advantage of right now.

For a limited time, Ninja is taking 15% off purchases of $150 or more via coupon code "TG15". That's one of the best Ninja sales we've seen and one of the best Ninja promo codes I've seen.

The Ninja fall sales event is now live. For a limited time, you can save 15% on purchases of $150 or more via coupon code "TG15". That's one of the best coupons we've seen form Ninja. For instance, you can get the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Air Fryer for just $212 (pictured, was $249) via coupon "TG15". Note: The coupon only applies to full-price items.

This air fryer has a generous 10-quart capacity that's plenty enough to cook a whole chicken. It also features two baskets with two separate cook zones. This means you can cook large cuts of meat in one drawer while cooking your sides or a separate meal in the adjacent basket. Make sure to take advantage of this sale as there's no telling when it could end.